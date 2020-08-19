TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua joins Natasha Jonas and Tony Bellew on the Sky Sports Box Office team for Dillian Whyte versus Alexander Povetkin

19 August 2020
3-42-scaled
Anthony Joshua
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Anthony Joshua joins Natasha Jonas and Tony Bellew on the Sky Sports Box Office team for Dillian Whyte versus Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon 2.

Britain’s Unified World Champion will be ringside to watch his Heavyweight rival Whyte battle Povetkin this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Irish star Taylor also takes on Persoon in a World Title rematch in the finale of Fight Camp.

Joshua is relishing the opportunity to watch Taylor, a fellow gold medallist at the London 2012 Olympics.

See Also

“I really respect her,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “She is phenomenal. She is someone I sit back quietly and learn from.

“She is a real-life athlete – I am more reckless. I take inspiration from her. She is a dedicated athlete.”

The Sky Sports Box Office team of experts also includes Jonas, who came within touching distance of a World Title when she battled to a thrilling draw with Terri Harper in the second week of Fight Camp.

“The girls are leading the way in Fight Camp,” said Jonas. “I’m most looking forward to the Taylor fight and I think Taylor has got a point to prove this time, so she’ll be looking to make a statement.

“Anyone around my weight class, is someone I’ve always got my eye on. You’ve got to look at them from a tactical point of view – and I’ll be looking for weaknesses.”

Bellew, who twice toppled David Haye at Heavyweight, will also supply analysis and opinion with Adam Smith, Anna Woolhouse, Johnny Nelson and Matthew Macklin.

“I can’t wait to see Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon,” said Bellew. “A fantastic night of fights and it’s going to be exciting from start to finish.

“Povetkin doesn’t know any other way than to meet fire with fire. Whyte, he fights anyone, and gets stuck in from the word go. Whyte is a vicious counter puncher and I just expect an explosive fight from the word go.”

Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Anthony Joshua is part of our team for this Saturday’s Box Office event as Dillian Whyte risks his World Title ambitions against the dangerous Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor takes on Delfine Persoon in an epic rematch.

“AJ knows all about Whyte and Povetkin’s strengths, having already shared the ring with them, while he has followed Taylor’s career with interest since they were both Olympians at London 2012.

“Natasha joins us, just a few weeks after her thrilling draw with Terri Harper, and it could be a scouting mission for the Liverpudlian, who is keen to force her way into Taylor’s future plans.

“Tony Bellew is back on Box Office, this time behind the mic, and he knows all about the excitement surrounding a big Heavyweight clash. It’s a terrific Box Office team that will bring you every opinion and talking point in a thrilling finale to Fight Camp!”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship rather than Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship…

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants to fight the winner

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants…

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim Tszyu bout

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super fly rematch

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin to avoid pre-fight chaos

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin…

House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

Rolly Romero insists he deserved the win against Jackson Marinez

Rolly Romero insists he deserved the win against Jackson Marinez

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business at 168-pounds

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business…

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship…

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship rather than Tyson Fury

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte could clash with Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship if Tyson Fury refuses to defend his WBC title against the longtime mandatory contender. Fury is expected to meet Deontay Wilder for…

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Former IBF and WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter 30-3-1 (17) has made his case for a shot at Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). Filipino superstar Pacquaio, 41, turned back the clock to claim the WBA 147-pound championship from previously undefeated…

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants…

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants to fight the winner

Undefeated heavyweight contender Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 14-0 (13) believes Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) will defeat Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) when the pair meet at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night. There is a lot of pre…

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim…

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim Tszyu bout

Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) has reflected on his career-defining win over Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) in Brisbane three years ago. The 32-year-old Australian is deep in preparation for his big domestic matchup against Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) at Queensland Co…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super fly rematch

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight titleholder Joshua ‘El Professor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) believes he can knock out Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-1 (14) in their rematch expected to take place in mid-to-late November. In the first instalment of Top Rank’…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin to avoid pre-fight chaos

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) could be holed up in separate accommodation from Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) ahead of their heavyweight clash at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night. Whyte will be staking his WBC interim title aga…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US