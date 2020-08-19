TwitterFacebook

Best Boxing Casino Games

19 August 2020
boxing ring
John Smith

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Boxing remains one of the most popular sports of all time. It is a sport enjoying a revival over the last decade with the emergence of some great boxers and some enticing matches. Some of these talented boxers include Floyd Mayweather Manny Pacquiao, Oleksandr Usyk. Terence Crawford, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Saul Canelo Alvarez, there’s a lot of talent to spur boxing to the Pantheon of sports.

If you’re a boxing fan, these are interesting times to follow your favourite sport. Thrilling boxing matches come up every other year. Today, you don’t have to wait for ring action to enjoy some boxing action.

Boxing themed casino games now give you an exciting opportunity to enjoy your favourite sport even on the go. Casino video slots based on boxing have all the excitement and thrill of real matches. They’re based on some of the greatest boxing stars, boxing matches, and they feature other boxing-themed features. If you are a dedicated boxing fan, why not try these slots online for yourself.

Here are some of the best boxing-themed casino slots you have to try.

Rocky Slot

While this Rocky slot is based on a movie, it’s hard to disconnect it from the boxing theme. It is one of the most inspiring sporting stories, especially for struggling boxers. That a small-time boxer played by the mercurial Sylvester Stallone could become the world champion is a great story.

The Rocky Slot machine is a five reels and 25 lines game with rewarding features such as free spins, a wild symbol (Rocky himself is the Wild symbol), a bonus game, and a gamble feature. You can also use the auto-play button for more fun and thrill. The RTP of 95% promises great winnings for boxing lovers as they also recap the great victories by Rocky on his rise to the top.

Mike Tyson Knockout Slot

It’s hard to talk about modern boxing without the mention of Mike Tyson. Tyson was the poster child of boxing for a long time both on the ring and off it. He was the first boxer to hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles simultaneously. He also fought to unify these titles successfully.

The Mike Tyson Knockout Slot celebrates this great boxer. The 3D graphics, animated action add to the excitement of playing this game. These qualities have made this a popular slot machine even among players who don’t love boxing.

The five reels and 20 lines slot machine has a wild symbol and knockout bonus rounds to boost your winnings. There’s a 500x line bet multiplier that can give you an impressive payout. The big-hitting bonus action is not only thrilling but also rewarding.  Other features of the slot include the instant play, and autoplay.

Fisticuffs Slot

Fisticuffs Slots is one of the most thrilling boxing-based casino games. The slot machine by NetEnt was released in 2013 and is one of the oldest of its type. This is the software developer in the industry, and it’s easy to tell this by the quality of the slot machine.

It is a simple slot to play and comes with lovely graphics and animations. The five reels and 10-payline video slot has a great RTP of 96.7%. It is available on mobile and features free spins and bonus rounds.

2016 Gladiators Slot

This is another popular boxing-themed slot. It is a product of Endorphina with inspiration from the Olympic Games. The setting is the  summer Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Players have a chance to feel like real athletes.

The instant play, five reels slot offers multiple chances to win with 21 paylines, a wild symbol, scatter symbol and free spins. It is also customisable to other sports such as weightlifting, fencing, and volleyball.

Heavyweight Champion Slot

This is a five-reels and 15 pay-lines boxing-themed slot developed by iSoftBet. Some exciting features include autoplay, free spins, scatters, bonus multipliers, and wilds. The setting of the Heavyweight Champion is a boxing ring with purple stage, red ropes, and red bars which sets the mood for thrilling action. Some boxing-themed symbols and features include two separate boxers, trophies, medals and boxing gloves

Other symbols include medical kits, bells, shoes, a call girl, helmet, a champion belt, water bells, and dumbbells. This game is web-browser compatible with no need to download any application.

Ready to Enjoy Thrilling Action?

Whether you love boxing or not, there’s something irresistible about the power of this sport. You might never get the opportunity to see top boxing stars fighting for many reasons.  These boxing-themed slots enable you to have some boxing-related fun.

 

