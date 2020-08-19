TwitterFacebook

Shakan Pitters and Chad Sugden come ‘head-to-head’ this Saturday

19 August 2020
SHAKAN PITTERS SLAMS CHAD SUGDEN
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

British Light-Heavyweight Title contenders Shakan Pitters and Chad Sugden came ‘head-to-head’ and the sparks began to fly as the clock ticks towards their big showdown this Saturday night, exclusively live on free-to-air in the UK on Channel 5 from 10pm.

The bitter Midlands rivals were due to clash over five months ago, but following the postponement of the original March 28 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, both fighters have been sniping at each other whilst waiting for the new date.

With the tension ratcheting up this week, tempers flared on the epress conference yesterday with a fiery exchange between the pair as Seconds Out host Danny Flexen – for the latest Boxing Unlocked special – attempted to get in between them and even he couldn’t separate the feuding pair.

See Also

Whilst starting off cordially and both predicting a hard fight and hoped that each other had prepared hard, it soon descended into a war of words as both attempted to out-do the other.

Shakan Pitters: He’s had plenty of black eyes.

Chad Sugden: Are you following me or something? I thought you didn’t do any research into what I do?

SP: I saw you in the first press conference and you had a black eye. Why are you getting black eyes Bro?

CS: So what? Just because I’m having hard sparring mate. Look when we get in there…it doesn’t matter. I had a black eye in my last fight and had a draw, it means nothing.

SP: You mean your draw with Craig? (smiling)

CS: Did you not see my face in that one, I had a broken nose in my one before that one. You’re laughing mate, you say you’re going to end my career, I’m 26, you’re 31-years-of-age, this is your last chance.

SP: You think?

CS: You’re done mate!

SP: Listen bro, this ain’t kickboxing. Man, this is boxing and like I said on Saturday I’m going to punch your face in. On Saturday I’m going to punch your face in, defo. You’ve shown up with countless black eyes. I can hit hard and I’m accurate with my shots. I just can’t wait to be landing on you.
Watch the full epress conference between Pitters and Sugden HERE and also the ‘head-to-head’ between Kaisee Benjamin and Conah Walker for the Vacant Midlands Area Welterweight Championship, plus Isaac Chamberlain, Idris Virgo and Michael Hennessy Jr.
Shakan Pitters v Chad Sugden is exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 this Saturday at 10pm

In association with Ladbrokes and Infinitum, Hennessy Sports will present the exciting five-fight card headlined with the highly-anticipated Shakan Pitters v Chad Sugden British Light-Heavyweight title clash, plus the comeback of Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain in an eight-round contest against Wolverhampton’s Antony Woolery; Birmingham super-welterweight and Love Island star Idris Virgo faces Birmingham’s Josh Hodgins over four rounds; a fiery Midlands derby for the Vacant Midlands Area Welterweight title between Birmingham’s Kaisee Benjamin and Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker, and fast-rising Sevenoaks middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr takes on Burford’s Tom Brennan over six rounds.
For further information go to www.hennessysports.com or social media: Facebook @HennessySports, Twitter @HennessySports and Instagram @hennessysports

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship rather than Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship…

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants to fight the winner

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants…

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim Tszyu bout

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super fly rematch

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin to avoid pre-fight chaos

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin…

House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

Rolly Romero insists he deserved the win against Jackson Marinez

Rolly Romero insists he deserved the win against Jackson Marinez

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business at 168-pounds

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business…

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship…

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship rather than Tyson Fury

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte could clash with Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship if Tyson Fury refuses to defend his WBC title against the longtime mandatory contender. Fury is expected to meet Deontay Wilder for…

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Former IBF and WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter 30-3-1 (17) has made his case for a shot at Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). Filipino superstar Pacquaio, 41, turned back the clock to claim the WBA 147-pound championship from previously undefeated…

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants…

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants to fight the winner

Undefeated heavyweight contender Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 14-0 (13) believes Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) will defeat Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) when the pair meet at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night. There is a lot of pre…

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim…

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim Tszyu bout

Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) has reflected on his career-defining win over Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) in Brisbane three years ago. The 32-year-old Australian is deep in preparation for his big domestic matchup against Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) at Queensland Co…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super fly rematch

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight titleholder Joshua ‘El Professor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) believes he can knock out Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-1 (14) in their rematch expected to take place in mid-to-late November. In the first instalment of Top Rank’…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin to avoid pre-fight chaos

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) could be holed up in separate accommodation from Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) ahead of their heavyweight clash at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night. Whyte will be staking his WBC interim title aga…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US