Dillian Whyte promises chaos and violence against Alexander Povetkin

WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) has promised to bring the pain when he meets Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night.

“I’m ready for chaos and violence. I am focused on Povetkin. I will try to hurt him from the first bell,” the 32-year-old Londoner said.

“It will be war – that’s what he does. The great thing is that we both do similar things. It’s up to me to do things to make the fight in my favour and I am capable of that.

“He is more experienced but I know how to fight, which isn’t something anyone can teach.”

Povetkin, 40, brings a wealth of experience to the ring accumulated over his 15-year pro career. His only losses to date have come against Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko. Last year he went 1-0-1 with a point decision over Hughie Fury and a split draw against world-rated Michael Hunter.

“First of all I would like to thank Eddie for doing this event during a pandemic,” Povetkin said. “I’m very happy to be here. Thanks to Dillian also for taking this fight. Hopefully it will be a great fight in the heavyweight division.

“I have taken responsibility to train for this fight, understanding how serious it is. You have to take Dillian seriously. I don’t like to make predictions – but it will be fireworks.”

Whyte addressed concerns about his weight after he came in heavier than normal for his two fights last year – 259-pounds against Oscar Rivas in July and 271-pounds against Mariusz Wach in December. He won both bouts on points.

“I had two fights last year but my mind wasn’t right. I put weight on. For my last fight I was nearly 20 stone,” said Whyte. “I got myself in shape slowly. I knew who I was fighting, and what it would take. I got into shape.

“The story of my life is pressure. I’ve been under pressure my entire life. This is just another puzzle. There is more pressure because of the future, but that’s in the future.

“I’m fighting a consummate professional so I’m not bothered about Tyson Fury. I’m bothered about Povetkin.

“Povetkin is the most technical fighter I’ve fought. He has beaten a lot of top guys. He’s an Olympic gold medallist. He’s only lost two fights. When the bell goes it doesn’t matter if there’s 100,000 people there or 100 people. You are zoned in.

“When I’m in shape, you’ve got problems, because I can do what I like to do. I don’t mind blowing up because I can recover, go again. Whatever he wants to do, I’m cool with it. I don’t like to make predictions.

“He is very experienced and can look after himself. He’s a tough guy. But listen, if I land early? It is night-night early. But he can do the same, as well.

“I deal with pressure well. I could have taken an easier fight. These are the fights you need to grow.

“This guy has seen everything, probably 20 guys like me. To beat him, I will bank his experience. This motivates me. I will have to think more than I normally do. It gives me an extra edge.”

