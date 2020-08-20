Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon rematch fight preview

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Supporting Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight clash with Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, August 22, is a fascinating rematch clash at lightweight between Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon.

Ireland’s Taylor holds all of the silverware at the weight including the WBA, IBF and WBO titles. She also possesses the WBC title she took from Persoon when the pair first met in June, 2019. Belgian Persoon, 35, was a long-reigning WBC champion with multiple defences under her belt.

She went to war with Taylor in New York, on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. After 10 hard-fought rounds of intense action, Taylor won a majority decision by scores of 96-94 (twice) and a 95-95 from the third judge.

See Also

A second fight was inevitable and promoter Eddie Hearn has nestled it in as week four chief support to Whyte as part of the Matchroom supremo’s Fight Camp series.

After the narrow win over Persoon, Bray boxer Taylor enhanced her legacy by fitting in another world title win, this time up at super-lightweight. Taylor defeated Christina “Medusa” Linardatou for her WBO strap that night. Persoon has also fought once since the first fight, defeating American-based Helen Joseph in Belgium.

Rumours abound that Delfine will be entering the contest with less preparation than usual. Former female boxer Jane Couch pointed out on Twitter that the former-WBC champion suffered a hernia in the neck that left her left arm very weak, resulting in a recent operation. Persoon also suffered pneumonia during the Olympic qualifiers. Couch reckons that all of these factors means she will not have enjoyed a full training camp. If Persoon’s relentless workrate is compromised then she will find the rematch an increasing struggle, and Taylor will be an undoubted favourite going in.

Further down the undercard, Bolton’s Jack Cullen will be looking to utilise his size advantages over London’s Zak Chelli. Cullen was originally rumoured to be boxing Ireland’s Jason Quigley, while Chelli was pencilled in for a slot on the Belarussian Kold Wars series. Neither came off but both men should be in fighting shape.

Unbeaten Chris Kongo battles Luther Clay at welterweight. Talented Kongo is big for the weight and will be looking to put himself very much in the shop window for a big promotional deal if he can upset 24-year-old Clay.

Big-punching heavyweight Alen Babic (managed by headliner Dillian Whyte) has snared himself a spot on the show as he takes on American veteran Shawndell Terell Winters.

Martin Bakole was expected to appear but an opponent was unable to be found in time for the Scottish-based heavyweight originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After the boxing if you are looking for something to do, try out majestic megaways slot demo – They lead the way for Majestic Slot Games, with bonuses and potentially winnings upto an impressive 50 times your bet.

Read more articles about: Delfine Persoon, Katie taylor

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.