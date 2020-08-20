Naoya Inoue to defend against Jason Moloney, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney rematch set to happen

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) will defend his unified championship against Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) in November, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The 27-year-old champion from Japan has fast emerged as the premier fighter in the lighter weight classes with his explosive power and dynamic style.

But Australia’s Moloney, 29, is confident of springing the upset.

The card could also feature a rematch between Jason’s twin brother Andrew Moloney 21-1 (14), who lost his WBA ‘regular’ title to Joshua Franco 17-1-2 (8) in a close points decision in Las Vegas in June.

“Jason Moloney is scheduled this fall to fight against the ‘Monster’ from Japan, Inoue,” Top Rank chairman Arum told Corbin Middlemas on ABC Grandstand.

“Jason is in there with a hell of a shot. And his brother [Andrew] lost a tough fight to this [Joshua] Franco and there was a rematch clause fortunately, so we’re going to rematch that fight.”

Inoue won his first world championship when he defeated Adrian Hernandez for the WBC junior flyweight title in just his sixth pro fight in 2014.

After one title defence he jumped up two weight classes to claim the WBO super flyweight belt against Argentinian veteran Omar Narvaez by second-round KO.

Seven title defences would follow before Inoue moved up to bantamweight where he would defeat four current or former world champions Jamie McDonnell, Juan Carlos Payano, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Nonito Donaire. Three of those four opponents didn’t survive the opening two rounds.

The last time Inoue was in action was last November when veteran Donaire dragged him into the trench in the final of the World Boxing Super Series. Inoue won on points, but not before suffering a fracture to his right eye socket.

Moloney scored a dominant seventh-round stoppage over Leonardo Baez 18-3 (9) in Las Vegas in June. It has been his only fight this calendar year.

“Jason Moloney and Inoue is signed, yeah,” Arum continued. “And Andrew, we exercise the option with the Franco people. We hope to have both fights going in November.”

Earlier this month Franco praised Andrew Moloney for his toughness after lasting the distance with two perforated eardrums, losing a razor-thin decision by scores of 114-113, 115-112 and 114-113.

“That just shows what kind of heart he has,” Franco told The Ring. “He wants to fight again to try and get his [secondary WBA] belt back but I’m not gonna let him [get it back].

“I see the [rematch] going way different than the first fight. I don’t see it going 12 rounds.”

Moloney was shattered by the loss but insisted he could improve on the performance.

“It just wasn’t my night tonight,” he said at the time.

“This was not the best version of Andrew Moloney, but full credit to Joshua Franco. He deserved to win the title with his effort. He closed the fight strong, like a true champion.

“I’ll be back. One loss won’t define me.”

Last month Moloney revealed his plan to take on Franco in an immediate rematch.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be having a rematch with Joshua Franco,” he said.

“I want to say a huge thanks to Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing for giving me this opportunity… I can’t wait to get back to America and fight on the big stage again soon. I’m now more motivated than ever to get my world title back.

“I worked my whole life to get that world title and I’m now hungrier than ever to get it back.”

