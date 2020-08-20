Oscar De La Hoya confirms comeback, says it won’t be an exhibition fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Oscar De La Hoya has revealed that he will return to the prize ring at the age of 47.

The Olympic gold medallist and 11-time world titleholder will be fighting for the first time in 12 years when he was stopped in eight rounds by a rampaging Manny Pacquiao.

The fight is expected to take place between 154 and 160 pounds.

“The rumours are true, and I’m going to start sparring in the next few weeks,” De La Hoya 39-6 (30) said to ESPN.

De La Hoya was quick to point out the fight will not be an exhibition, unlike the bout between fellow retired champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr scheduled for November 28.

“It’s a real fight,” said De La Hoya to ESPN. “I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it.”

Following his gold medal winning effort at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, De La Hoya turned pro and fast became the face of boxing both in the United State and worldwide.

His first world championship came in just his 12th pro fight when he claimed the WBO super featherweight strap with a 10th round stoppage of previously undefeated Jimmi Bredahl in 1994.

Over the next 14 years De La Hoya fought a who’s who boxing from 130 to 160 pounds, including Julio Cesar Chavez, Shane Mosley, Bernard Hopkins, Pernell Whitaker, Felix Trinidad, Arturo Gatti, Fernando Vargas, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Pacquiao.

“Look, my last fight with Pacquiao, I weighed in at 145 and obviously that was a shell of myself,” said De La Hoya, who moved down to welterweight to make the fight despite campaigning at junior middleweight for the previous seven years.

The years on the sidelines – combined with well-documented drug and alcohol problems in the past – have many people questioning just how wise De La Hoya’s decision is.

“Look, it’s been a long time, yes,” De La Hoya admitted. “But actually my jab feels faster than ever. I have to make sure that my conditioning is perfect, my health is good. And that’s going to take place in the next few weeks. So we’ll see.”

De La Hoya says the current crop of top boxers are more interested in the money than the hard grind in the gym.

He believes that will give him the edge over “any top guy out there” despite the difference in age.

“All these fighters are not of the level that was 15, 20 years [ago], all these fighters are demanding so much money, all these fighters are demanding the moon,” said De La Hoya.

“And they’re forgetting that you must train hard, you must work hard. So that’s a huge advantage for me because I know what it takes to train hard, I know how to train smart. I know how to fight smart in the ring.

“These guys are in it just for the money – that’ll be the big difference. I will fight for the glory, and these guys only fight for the money. And guess what? The glory will always win.”

