20 August 2020
Don King
There are several boxers who have made millions in their boxing careers, these include the likes of Floyd Mayweather, George Foreman among others. Here are the richest boxers of all time.

George Foremangeorge-foreman

Net Worth; $300 Million

George Forman is a retired United States boxer. Foreman is also an entrepreneur. Most of his fortune however does not come from boxing.  He has a popular grill that is named after him, this is where most of his fortunes came from. Forman is a two-time heavyweight champion and an Olympic Gold Medallist. Did you know that at best online casinos for real money, you can bet on heavyweight champion of your choice and stand a chance to win big.

mayweather-pacquiao-gettyimages-472121524

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao. Photo credit: Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao

Net Worth: $220 Million

Manny Pacquiao is a Filipino boxer, actor, singer, endorser and politician. Manny Pacquiao is also an active political figure. He served as a Senator of the Philippines for many years.

Pacquiao is considered one of the best “pound for pound” boxers of all time. He is the only professional boxer to be named an eight-division world champion. He has won linear championships in five different weight classes.  Pacquiao has a number of business ventures, he is also a successful entrepreneur.

Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya

Net Worth: $200 Million

Oscar De La Hoya is a retired American professional boxer of Mexican descent. He retired from boxing and transitioned into a highly successful career as a boxing promoter and investor.

Don-King-Net-Worth

Don King took the brunt of the blame for allowing Oliver McCall to fight.

Don King

Net Worth: $150 Million

Don King is an American businessman. Don King is widely viewed as one of the most famous and successful boxing promoters of all time. He frequently made headlines for his sole image and his divisive actions, you can only have such cash , when you play machines à sous en ligne de crazyvegas. Don King has represented some of the biggest names in boxing including Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and George Foreman.  He has also represented Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes, Julio César Chávez, Andrew Golota, Félix Trinidad, Roy Jones Jr., and Marco Antonio Barrera.

He was behind Muhammad Ali’s most famous fights, the “Rumble in the Jungle” and the “Thrilla in Manila”. Don King’s breakthrough came in 1974.

