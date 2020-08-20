Split-T Management’s Morris Young Makes Pro Debut Tonight in Detroit

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

TONIGHT in Detroit, Split-T Management is set to debut Welterweight Morris Young Jr. against Jeader Alves De Oliveira in a fight that will take place at the historic Kronk Gym.

Young was a 2019 National Golden Glove Champion. The Saginaw, Michigan native is a relentless-pressure fighter. His style is considered fan-friendly, and is poised to be the next future star that comes out of the Split-T stable.

The fight will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass at 7 PM ET.

At Wednesday’s weight in, Young was 145.4 lbs. De Oliveira was 147.

