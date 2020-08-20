TwitterFacebook

Split-T Management’s Morris Young Makes Pro Debut Tonight in Detroit

20 August 2020
Morris Young
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

TONIGHT in Detroit, Split-T Management is set to debut Welterweight Morris Young Jr. against Jeader Alves De Oliveira in a fight that will take place at the historic Kronk Gym.
Young was a 2019 National Golden Glove Champion. The Saginaw, Michigan native  is a relentless-pressure fighter.  His style is considered fan-friendly, and is poised to be the next future star that comes out of the Split-T stable.
The fight will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass at 7 PM ET.
At Wednesday’s weight in, Young was 145.4 lbs.  De Oliveira was 147.
