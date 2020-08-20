Sponsor announced for Detroit Brawl at the legendary Kronk event

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Salita tPromotions proudly announces that Brains Bioceutical Corp, a global leader in manufacturing a THC-free cannabidiol (CBD) line of products, has been brought on as a presenting sponsor for the historic “DETROIT BRAWL AT THE LEGENDARY KRONK” event at Detroit’s Kronk Gym on Thursday, August 20, 2020, and livestreamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS® (7pm ET/4pm PT).

Brains possess the highly sought after API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) designation under Eudra GMPD, and one of just few in the world certified to produce from a natural, plant-based source, Brains Bioceutical Corp specializes in the production of naturally sourced APIs for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Currently available in the UK and USA, Brains Bioceutical Corp is one of the only CBD wellness companies in the world supplying products to international clinical trials, including a phase 3, double-blind trial using CPB API for treatment of refractory epilepsy. Brains has also launched the ALTIS / Brains Bioceutical Living Lab facility which is a state-of-the-art, interdisciplinary athletics-training facility that explores, experiments, and evaluates the power of CBD API in elite athletes.

“The athletic division of our company has always been particularly important to us because we’ve created one of the world’s purest CBD products that has been tested by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) approved laboratory and some of the highest regulators in the world,” said Rick Brar, CEO & Chairman, Brains Bioceutical Corp. “We are happy to be pairing with Salita Promotions on an exciting and yet socially responsible boxing event at the historic Kronk Gym. The therapeutic effects of CBD continue to be explored, but we’re seeing promising results from studies around concussion recovery, and we think that’s especially important in contact sports like boxing and martial arts.”

Brar says that Brains Bioceutical Corp has reached a level of purity with their products where the world’s top athletes can reap the benefits of all-natural CBD without concern for violating WADA restrictions. “We’ve checked all the boxes of the regulations when it comes to the purity of our product. Our sports department has always been of the utmost importance because the athletes have the most to lose when it comes to doping regulations. We stand by our products being THC-free, as well as free of other banned substances, heavy metals and pesticides. We have brought together some of the brightest minds in the pharma and sports industries to achieve this level of purity for both our medicinal and wellness products.

“Brains Bioceutical Corp is on the cutting edge of CBD product manufacturing and research and I’m happy to bring them on as a sponsor of this historic event,” said Salita Promotions President, Dmitriy Salita. “The many benefits of CBD for fighters, other recovering athletes and many other treatments, are just beginning to be discovered.”

In the night’s 10-round super middleweight main event, undefeated Vladimir Shishkin (10-0, 6 KOs) of Detroit via Russia, will take on Mexico’s battle-tested Oscar “El Monstruo” Riojas (21-13-1, 10 KOs). In the eight-round middleweight co-main event, Russian middleweight Timur Kerefov (8-0, 4 KOs) of Detroit via Shalushka, Russia, takes on Kansas City, Missouri veteran Calvin Metcalf (10-4-1, 3 KOs).

In a notable women’s match-up, Houston via Brooklyn light heavyweight Danielle Perkins will make her highly anticipated six-round pro debut against undefeated fellow prospect Monika Harrison (2-0-1, 1 KO), also of Houston.

In a four-round heavyweight battle, Tulsa, Oklahoma, h6’ 4″ 230-lb. heavyweight Jeremiah Milton will make his professional debut against an opponent TBA. Junior middleweight Morris Young Jr. will make his four-round debut against also debuting San Jose, California native Andrea Topping.

Opening up the action will be a middleweight four-rounder featuring Detroit’s Marlon Harrington (1-0, 1 KO) looking to spoil the pro debut of San Antonio’s Ricardo Medina.

ABOUT BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL CORP

Brains Bioceutical Corp is a leader in certified production of naturally sourced active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Brains Bioceutical is one of the only cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers in production today and is involved in academic and clinical trials across the globe. Brains Bioceutical Corp. Senior Management Team is made up of a rare hybrid of pharmaceutical and consumer goods executives-having held C-suite and other senior positions with companies such as GW Pharma, Merck, Seattle Seahawks, Golden State Warriors, Danone, Earthbound Farms, International Herbs, Cascadia Specialties and The Royal British Navy. This experience allows Brains to execute at a hyper-efficient level in the pharma and wellness categories. Brains’ wholly owned subsidiary in the UK, BSPG Laboratories is one of only nine companies that has the commercial capability and EudraGMDP certification to produce natural CBD API. Brains is currently manufacturing a line of phytocannabinoid THC-free CBD API products.

For more information, visit: www.brainspure.com or Instagram: @brainspure

ABOUT UFC FIGHT PASS®:

UFC FIGHT PASS® is the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. Since launching in 2013, UFC FIGHT PASS is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. UFC FIGHT PASS provides its members with unlimited access to live UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims; live mixed martial arts and combat sports from around the world; original series and historical programming; special features; behind-the-scenes content; in-depth interviews; and up-to-the minute reports on the world of combat sports. UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library, featuring more than 20,000 bouts from dozens of combats sports organizations, as well as every fight in UFC history. Fight fans can access UFC FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and Sony TVs with Android TV.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app.

ABOUT SALITA PROMOTIONS

Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including Showtime, HBO, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, ESPN+ and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.

Check the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel for regular updates of the modern world’s greatest fighters, contenders and prospects in action.

