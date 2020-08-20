TwitterFacebook

The Best Boxing Commentators of All Time

20 August 2020
Ian Darke
Write For Us
John Smith

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

KO Boxing Forum

The Best Boxing Commentators of All Time

We all perceive that boxing is a game whereby boxers are tussling for points just like how you aim to trigger the jackpot at uk online slots sites. Well, we have showered so many praises to the greatest boxers of all time. From Mohammad Ali to Mike Tyson all these great names have been exciting to watch during their tenure. But have anyone come to think of the commentators that have made this game worth watching on television?

Boxing has been graced with brilliant commentaries who have and have been passionate about the game. Their great voices and charisma made everyone to fall in love with some of the greatest boxers as well.

On that note, why can’t we take this time to appreciate some of the greatest boxing commentators who have been a magnifique in our lifetime.

See Also

Ian Darke

Ian Darke

Ian Darke, was amongst the most valuable commentator to Sky Sports during the 1990s as well as during the 2000s. even though he lacked a little bit of charisma, he and once the greatest boxer Glenn McCrory were a very good team.

Darke has a lot of knowledge when it comes to the game. He was not afraid to reach the boundaries of what to be said in a more exceptional way.

Jim Lampley 

Jim Lampley

The American boxing commentator had been in the commentary box for more than 30 years. He had an admirable passion for the sport and It was crystal clear whenever he was on his commentary duties. The most fascinating thing about Lampley is that he was not shy to mention that he was biased towards another boxer. Did you know at casino français you can bet on boxing and non sport evets and stand a chance

Ferdie Pacheco 

Ferdie Pacheco

He was a man of many talents who was passionate about the game of boxing. Pacheco was Muhammad Ali’s physician as well as a cornerman. Despite this, he was also a good commentator. He was not a man of too many words. But his voice was absolutely captivating and it lure viewers to watch Ali whenever he was in the ring.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Naoya Inoue to defend against Jason Moloney, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney rematch set to happen

Naoya Inoue to defend against Jason Moloney, Joshua Franco vs…

Oscar De La Hoya confirms comeback, says it won’t be an exhibition fight

Oscar De La Hoya confirms comeback, says it won’t be…

Tim Tszyu insists he is a world champion in waiting ahead of Jeff Horn bout

Tim Tszyu insists he is a world champion in waiting…

Sebastian Formella ready for Shawn Porter challenge this Saturday night

Sebastian Formella ready for Shawn Porter challenge this Saturday night

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship rather than Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship…

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants to fight the winner

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants…

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim Tszyu bout

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super fly rematch

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super…

TOP STORIES

Naoya Inoue to defend against Jason Moloney, Joshua Franco vs…

Naoya Inoue to defend against Jason Moloney, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney rematch set to happen

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) will defend his unified championship against Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) in November, according to promoter Bob Arum. The 27-year-old champion from Japan has fast emerged a…

Oscar De La Hoya confirms comeback, says it won’t be…

Oscar De La Hoya confirms comeback, says it won’t be an exhibition fight

Oscar De La Hoya has revealed that he will return to the prize ring at the age of 47. The Olympic gold medallist and 11-time world titleholder will be fighting for the first time in 12 years when he was stopped in eight rounds by a rampaging Manny…

Tim Tszyu insists he is a world champion in waiting…

Tim Tszyu insists he is a world champion in waiting ahead of Jeff Horn bout

Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) says he doesn’t see former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) as anything more than an average boxer. The pair are due to square off at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsvill…

Sebastian Formella ready for Shawn Porter challenge this Saturday night

Sebastian Formella ready for Shawn Porter challenge this Saturday night

Undefeated German welterweight Sebastian Formella 22-0 (10) insists he’s not just showing up for a paycheque ahead of his fight against former world champion ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter 30-3-1 (17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this Saturday ni…

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship…

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship rather than Tyson Fury

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte could clash with Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship if Tyson Fury refuses to defend his WBC title against the longtime mandatory contender. Fury is expected to meet Deontay Wilder for…

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Former IBF and WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter 30-3-1 (17) has made his case for a shot at Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). Filipino superstar Pacquaio, 41, turned back the clock to claim the WBA 147-pound championship from previously undefeated…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US