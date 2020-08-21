TwitterFacebook

Alen Babic: There’s no way I don’t KO Shawndell Winters!

21 August 2020
Alen Babic Shawndell Winters
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Croatia’s explosive Heavyweight contender Alen Babic lit a fire under his clash with Shawndell Winters – and he’s ready to back up his fiery words with another big KO when they meet live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Babic (3-0, 3 KOs) can enhance his growing reputation as ‘The Savage’ when he faces American Winters, and the 29-year-old has had the best possible preparation sparring with his manager and headline attraction Dillian Whyte in Portugal.

The pair may only be fighting over eight rounds but there will be huge interest following a tense press conference between the pair that almost spilled over – but now Babic wants to focus on the business at hand, proving that he can become a major force in the Heavyweight division.

See Also

“There’s no way he doesn’t get KO’d by me,” said Babic. “I don’t want to sound too cocky, but I’m too good, fast and strong for him. Joseph Parker did him in five rounds so I am going to try and do it in three or four rounds. This means a lot to me, to be on a big stage like this is huge, so many people will get to see me, they hadn’t heard of me before but now they will see me

“I am not here by accident, I trained for ten years for this, I’m ready now for everything so I don’t need to wait. Dillian is a very good manager and he understands that I don’t need ten easy fights to start with, I will just knock them out with in 50 seconds, it’s not worth it.

“I know Shawndell is tough and that’s why I like it. My last three fights have been over fast, I know that Shawndell will come to beat me and that’s why I like this fight, we’re going to entertain the fans. It’s critical for me to put on a good show, not just beat him up and KO him, but to entertain. I want to show people that I know how to box too.

“I love sparring with Dillian, it’s pure joy. I do my rounds with him and just enjoy it, we know what each other can do and we just go for it. He is harder with me in sparring than anyone else! I love that – I tell him to go all out because I am a sparring partner for him, so I want him to be at full power, I would be upset if he wasn’t, I’d have to punch him in the throat or something to make him angry!

“I think he’ll KO Povetkin – I have a lot of respect for him as a great professional and an Olympian, but I don’t see him beating Dillian much like Shawndell won’t beat me. I’m only in my first year as a pro and I spar with the best amateurs and of course with Dillian, but in the amateurs you never know who you are going to fight so this is nothing new to me, it’s a walk in the park.”

Babic vs. Winters lands on a huge night of action that sees Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) defend his Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title against Russia’s Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs), Irish legend Katie Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) puts her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns on the line against Belgium’s Delfine Persoon (44-2, 18 KOs) in the biggest rematch in women’s boxing, Luther Clay (13-1, 5 KOs) defends his WBO Global Welterweight Title against Chris Kongo (11-0, 6 KOs), Super-Middleweights Jack Cullen (18-2, 9 KOs) Super-Middleweights Jack Cullen (18-2, 9 KOs) and Zak Chelli (7-1, 3 KOs) meet over eight rounds.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after fan tease?

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after…

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the other way

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the…

Anthony Joshua reveals prediction for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight

Anthony Joshua reveals prediction for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr ready to go to war in light heavyweight eliminator on Saturday

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr ready to go to…

Dillian Whyte promises chaos and violence against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte promises chaos and violence against Alexander Povetkin

Naoya Inoue to defend against Jason Moloney, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney rematch set to happen

Naoya Inoue to defend against Jason Moloney, Joshua Franco vs…

Oscar De La Hoya confirms comeback, says it won’t be an exhibition fight

Oscar De La Hoya confirms comeback, says it won’t be…

Tim Tszyu insists he is a world champion in waiting ahead of Jeff Horn bout

Tim Tszyu insists he is a world champion in waiting…

Sebastian Formella ready for Shawn Porter challenge this Saturday night

Sebastian Formella ready for Shawn Porter challenge this Saturday night

TOP STORIES

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after…

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after fan tease?

Whenever a boxer announces his or her retirement it is understandable that the sceptical fan presumes they will not be out of the ring for long. After spending decades learning and perfecting their craft, across amateur and professional careers, goin…

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the…

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the other way

Australian boxing legends Jeff Fenech and Anthony Mundine are backing Jeff Horn to defeat Tim Tszyu, but fellow former world champion Lovemore Ndou sees it the other way. Horn and Tszyu will clash next Wednesday night over 10 rounds at junior midd…

Anthony Joshua reveals prediction for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin…

Anthony Joshua reveals prediction for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has refused to write-off Alexander Povetkin’s chances against old rival Dillian Whyte. The WBA, WBO and IBF champion reversed his amateur loss to Whyte with a seventh-round victory in the pros five years…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr ready to go to…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr ready to go to war in light heavyweight eliminator on Saturday

Light heavyweight contender Eleider ‘Storm’ Alvarez 25-1 (13) says he is focused on becoming a two-time world champion ahead of his WBO world title eliminator against Joe Smith Jr 25-3 (20) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat…

Dillian Whyte promises chaos and violence against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte promises chaos and violence against Alexander Povetkin

WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) has promised to bring the pain when he meets Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night. “I’m ready for chaos and violence. I am focused…

Naoya Inoue to defend against Jason Moloney, Joshua Franco vs…

Naoya Inoue to defend against Jason Moloney, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney rematch set to happen

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) will defend his unified championship against Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) in November, according to promoter Bob Arum. The 27-year-old champion from Japan has fast emerged a…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US