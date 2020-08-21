TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua reveals prediction for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight

21 August 2020
WHYTE VS. POVETKIN
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has refused to write-off Alexander Povetkin’s chances against old rival Dillian Whyte.

The WBA, WBO and IBF champion reversed his amateur loss to Whyte with a seventh-round victory in the pros five years ago. He also holds a seventh-round stoppage victory over Povetkin two years ago.

WBC interim heavyweight champion Whyte 27-1 (18) will meet Povetkin 35-2 (24) over 12 rounds at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex this Saturday night.

“Everyone has issues in training, if he [Whyte] trained right, he will come through,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“He is a fighter, Dillian. But Povetkin is a seriously skilled heavyweight – an Olympic gold medallist, a world champion whose only losses were against [Wladimir] Klitschko and me.

“He’s good, a good fighter who hasn’t been on the losing end much so hasn’t got used to that feeling.

“He still has the hunger and will go in against Dillian thinking he can win.”

Joshua added his prediction: “It will go to a points decision.”

Whyte has said he would welcome the opportunity to get his revenge on Joshua and reverse his lone pro loss.

“If he wants it, he can get it,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’ve told him already before. I’ve told him many times. I’m not scared to fight him. I want to fight him. It’s not like it’s a secret.”

Whyte is the longstanding mandatory challenger to the WBC championship held by Tyson Fury, who is scheduled to face former champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch in his next fight before a mooted two-bout series against Joshua next year.

Whyte told Sky Sports earlier this week he wouldn’t be surprised to see the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ vacate the belt before facing him.

“I’ve got a feeling Fury will beat Wilder then vacate [his WBC title] then try and fight Joshua without the belt,” Whyte said.

“I’ve got a feeling that’s what he will do.

“He doesn’t show any interest in a fight with me. They are already trying to put obstacles in the way of fighting me.

“He said when he beat Wilder that he would fight me because I deserved it. Blah blah blah. Typical Fury, he says one thing today and one thing tomorrow.

“Hopefully he does fight me because it’s a big fight, and winnable for me.

“I can’t see Wilder beating him. Fury out-boxed him, out-punched him, roughed him up. What’s Wilder going to do?

“He’s not suddenly going to become a great jabber or a mid-range fighter. He got outboxed, bullied and beat up so I can’t see him winning the third fight unless Fury gets completely complacent and gets tagged, which can happen in heavyweight boxing.

“Do you think Tyson Fury cares? Tyson Fury don’t care. He used to say he was the lineal heavyweight champion, he let the public think he is, but he does what he wants to. Tyson Fury doesn’t care.

“He’s a man that says one thing today and then says something else tomorrow. He doesn’t give two hoots what the public thinks.”

Anthony Joshua reveals prediction for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight

Anthony Joshua reveals prediction for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin…

