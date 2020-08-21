TwitterFacebook

Boxing’s BIG RETURN to free-to-air TV starts tomorrow

21 August 2020
PITTERS V SUGDEN
Boxing makes it’s long awaited return to free-to-air TV tomorrow night when Channel 5 broadcast exclusively LIVE the big showdown between Shakan Pitters and Chad Sugden for the British Light-Heavyweight Championship and the boxers featuring on the undercard have been given a massive boost.

The five-fight card presented from a purpose built TV studio in Redditch features stars from the Hennessy Sports stable including cruiserweight contender Isaac Chamberlain and hot middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr, plus welterweight and Love Island star Idris Virgo and welterweight Conah Walker*.

Pitters and Sugden will be televised live, but promoter Mick Hennessy has confirmed that Channel 5 will show all the other fights on the card in some capacity during the two-hour broadcast starting at 10pm, ensuring the boxers receive maximum free-to-air exposure on primetime across the UK.

Hennessy said, “Boxing has been absent from free-to-air TV screens for what seems like an eternity, but I’m thrilled that tomorrow tonight it finally returns to Channel 5 and we’re all really looking forward to finally seeing Shakan and Chad battle it out for the British Light-Heavyweight Title. We will also get to see the talents of Isaac as he returns to the ring and aims to get back on course towards title contention. What I’m really happy with is that the whole card will also get crucial terrestrial coverage on Channel 5, so Michael, Idris and Conah will see their profile and stock rise considerably. We have been receiving messages this week from eager fans’ asking how they can see the undercard and I’m delighted that their needs are now catered for and they will get to see it all for free on Channel 5.”

*Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker (7-0-1, 2 KO’s) was scheduled to face Birmingham’s Kaisee Benjamin for the Vacant Midlands Area Championship on the card. Due to suffering from a stomach viral condition and upon medical advice, Benjamin has been withdrawn. Walker will remain on the show and will instead face Sutton Coldfield’s Nathan Bendon (3-2-1, 1 KO) in a six-round contest. This will be a rematch for the pair after Walker defeated Bendon by two points in a six-rounder last year in very competitive and close fight.

Shakan Pitters v Chad Sugden is exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 this Saturday at 10pm

In association with Ladbrokes and Infinitum, Hennessy Sports will present the exciting five-fight card headlined with the highly-anticipated Shakan Pitters v Chad Sugden British Light-Heavyweight title clash, plus the comeback of Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain in an eight-round contest against Wolverhampton’s Antony Woolery; Birmingham super-welterweight and Love Island star Idris Virgo faces Birmingham’s Josh Hodgins over four rounds; Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker faces Nathan Bendon in a six round welterweight contest, and fast-rising Sevenoaks middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr takes on Burford’s Tom Brennan over six rounds.

For further information go to www.hennessysports.com or social media: Facebook @HennessySports, Twitter @HennessySports and Instagram @hennessysports

