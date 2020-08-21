Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the other way

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian boxing legends Jeff Fenech and Anthony Mundine are backing Jeff Horn to defeat Tim Tszyu, but fellow former world champion Lovemore Ndou sees it the other way.

Horn and Tszyu will clash next Wednesday night over 10 rounds at junior middleweight at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia.

The fight will keep the winner in the world championship conversation while the loser will have to go back to the drawing board.

“Early on I was convinced Tim Tszyu could win the fight, but the more I’ve watched and studied, my opinion has changed,” International Boxing Hall of Famer Fenech told Sporting News.

“I love Tim, I love his family and I’ve known him since birth, but I don’t think he’s fought someone like Jeff Horn. He hasn’t fought someone who’s as rough and tough as Jeff Horn. Although Tim says he’s got a plan for everybody, Mike Tyson said it best: ‘Everyone’s got a plan until they get hit in the face’.”

“Tim’s got all the skills and ability in the world, but I just don’t know if he’s got the roughness or toughness that Jeff Horn’s going to bring into the ring.

“Jeff just came back from death row and beat Michael Zerafa, he beat the great Manny Pacquiao. He’s fighting a young kid who’s really determined, but Tim’s fighting someone stronger than anyone he’s ever fought. Horn throws punches from angles that aren’t normal.”

Mundine, who at 43 was stopped by Horn in a single round two years ago, questioned whether Tszyu was ready for the physicality the 32-year-old former schoolteacher brings to the ring.

“It’s the first real test for Tszyu. He’s a good young talent but doesn’t have the experience,” Mundine told Sporting News.

“Why Horn is so effective is because of his unconventional style. He comes from all different angles, he uses his elbows, his head and he can crack.

“He’s got some power. He’s so unconventional. He fights like he’s drunk, which is good sometimes, because you don’t know what you’re going to get.

“Timmy will be ready for it physically – he’s very fit and he prepares well – but can he withstand that onslaught? Horn needs to be the playground bully. Come with that style and belief, have a good chin and get off the power shots. Tie up when necessary and continue bringing the onslaught. I’m leaning slightly towards Jeff, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Tim can do it.”

Ndou, who held the IBF junior welterweight title in 2007 before losing it to Paulie Malignaggi, sees shades of Tszyu’s famous father Kostya in the 25-year-old.

“Tim Tszyu has the skills to defeat Jeff Horn on August 26,” Ndou told Fightnews. “Tszyu is very accurate and precise with his punches and also has good power. He is the only boxer in Australia that I go to see in action because I think he will be a world champion when he does get that opportunity.

“Tim actually was putting me through punches on the pads a few years ago at the Tszyu Academy when I was preparing for a comeback fight. He was a good trainer also.

“I trained with his father Kostya under Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis. I sparred many rounds with Kostya and I see many of the same skills his father possessed in Tim.

“Horn had that win over Manny Pacquiao in 2017 but only because Pacman took him too cheap and I think had not prepared himself for that fight. He came to Australia only seven days before the fight. Pacquiao was on his phone at press conferences. He wasn’t motivated for Horn and paid the price.

“Horn boxed liked an amateur when Terrence Crawford stopped him in Las Vegas to take the title.

“Horn was stopped by Michael Zerafa in 2019 and in their rematch he was out on his feet in round nine against Zerafa when the referee gave Horn time to recover by inspecting his cut eye. Zerafa should have been crowned the winner.

“Tszyu will take Horn to school on August 26 in Townsville.”

