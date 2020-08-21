Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton Reflects on Winning Pro Debut by First Round Knockout

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

It took some time to happen but the highly anticipated professional debut of heavyweight boxer Jeremiah Milton (1-0, 1 KO) proved to be worth the wait as he knocked out Dennis Vance Jr. (1-2, 1 KO) at 1:15 mark of round one, a bout that took place last night as a part of “DETROIT BRAWL AT THE LEGENDARY KRONK” event at Detroit’s Kronk Gym. The event was presented by Salita Promotions and streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

After taking his time in the first minute of the round, Milton landed a powerful straight right hand to the head of Vance Jr. as he was jumping in, trying to land a power punch of his own. The devastating punch sent Vance Jr. to the canvas and he couldn’t recover, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

“I’m thankful to God for the opportunity to showcase my hard work,” said the Olympic trials second-place finisher Milton, seconds after his professional debut. “My team who got behind me, more than prepared me for this moment. To my mother who above all believed in me and to my brother Brian, who I made the commitment to see this through at the time of your passing, you will always be with me big brother.”

“Jeremiah is a special fighter who has all the skills to be a world champion, and this was a great start to his career,” said Mike Leanardì, CEO of Victory Sports Management. “This camp has been very hard, as he has had opponents who couldn’t make it to fight night because of the COVID-19 virus. I am impressed with the poise and professionalism of Jeremiah as he put on a spectacular performance.”

“Last night Jeremiah showed why he is one of the most exciting heavyweights emerging in the division,” said Rick Torres, President of Victory Sports Management. “Jeremiah is one of these special fighters who will provide fight fans with great fights for years to come.”

