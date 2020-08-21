TwitterFacebook

Highly Touted Olympic Trials Champion Junior Welterweight Omar Rosario from Puerto Rico makes his Pro Debut TONIGHT

21 August 2020
TONIGHT at The Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, highly regarded Split-T Management signee Omar Rosario will make his highly anticipated professional debut when he takes on six-fight veteran Siolon Staley in a bout scheduled for four rounds.

Rosario,22 years-old of Caguas, PR, was the Puerto Rican Olympic Trial Champion at 152 lbs., and was the island’s favorite to win a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Rosario will campaign in the junior welterweight division.

Rosario was likely to star at the Olympics, however after many conversations with his coaches and family surrounding the uncertainty of the Olympic games due to postponement of the games due to COVID-19, Rosario has decided to make the transition to the pro ranks under the guidance of Split-T’s Tim VanNewhouse.

According to VanNewhouse, Rosario is a complete fighter with good fundamental skills – honed by over 200 amateur bouts – with a particular fondness for attacking the body like his idol, Miguel Cotto.

Rosario enjoys a strong support system at home that includes his brother Jose, a 2015 Pan-Am Games Bronze medalist boxer for Puerto Rico, and is in the process of completing his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing & Finance at Ana G. Méndez Universidad.

At Thursday’s weigh-in Rosario weighed 144.2 lbs. Staley was 143.6.

Rosario is promoted by Top Rank and he is trained by Joe Santiago.

The show can be seen on Telemundo at Midnight Eastern Time.

