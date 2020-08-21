Jorge Linares tests positive for Covid-19; Fight and event postponed

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The August 28 boxing event presented by Golden Boy and DAZN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test result from Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares. We are actively working with all parties involved to reschedule the event as soon as possible.

Although sporting events around the world continue to face ongoing uncertainty due to the pandemic, we remain committed to presenting top-tier fights for our fans to enjoy. Details for the new date will be announced in the near future.

More to follow..

See Also

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.