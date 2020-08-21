Shakan Pitters and Chad Sugden arrive at fight hotel for Covid-19 tests

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

British Light-Heavyweight title challengers Shakan Pitters and Chad Sugden and their respective teams arrived today at the fight hotel in Redditch for their mandatory COVID-19 test before heading to their rooms to quarantine and await their results.

Hennessy Sports appointed the world leading genetics testing and digital health testing company Prenetics to undertake the integrated testing. Prenetics have successfully provided their services to the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ and The England and Wales Cricket Board.

The fierce Midlands clash between Birmingham’s Pitters and Newark’s Sugden takes place this Saturday night behind closed doors at a TV production facility in Redditch, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 across the UK.

Other boxers featuring on the card including Isaac Chamberlain, Michael Hennessy Jr., Idris Virgo and Conah Walker also took the mandatory test before quarantining in their hotel rooms.

Shakan Pitters v Chad Sugden is exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 this Saturday at 10pm

In association with Ladbrokes and Infinitum, Hennessy Sports will present the exciting five-fight card headlined with the highly-anticipated Shakan Pitters v Chad Sugden British Light-Heavyweight title clash, plus the comeback of Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain in an eight-round contest against Wolverhampton’s Antony Woolery; Birmingham super-welterweight and Love Island star Idris Virgo faces Birmingham’s Josh Hodgins over four rounds; a fiery Midlands derby for the Vacant Midlands Area Welterweight title between Birmingham’s Kaisee Benjamin and Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker, and fast-rising Sevenoaks middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr takes on Burford’s Tom Brennan over six rounds.

