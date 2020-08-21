Whyte vs. Povetkin weights and running order
19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS AND SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE
19:15 RING WALK
10 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
JACK CULLEN 11st 10lbs 6oz v ZAK CHELLI 11st 10lbs 8oz
(Little Lever) (Fulham)
followed by
19:30 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE (encrypted)
8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
ALEN BABIC 14st 9lbs 0oz v SHAWNDELL WINTERS 13st 12lbs 0oz
(Croatia) (USA)
followed by
10 x 3 mins WBO Global Welterweight Title
LUTHER CLAY 10st 5lbs 8oz v CHRIS KONGO 10st 5lbs 5oz
(Bracknell) (Bermondsey)
followed by
10 x 2 mins Undisputed Lightweight World Titles
KATIE TAYLOR 9st 8lbs 3oz v DELFINE PERSOON 9st 6lbs 7oz
(Ireland) (Belgium)
followed by
12 x 3 mins WBC Interim and Diamond Heavyweight Titles
DILLIAN WHYTE 18st 0lbs 6oz v ALEXANDER POVETKIN 16st 0lbs 0oz
(Brixton) (Russia)
