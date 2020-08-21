TwitterFacebook

Zak Chelli promises fireworks as he aims to KO Jack Cullen

21 August 2020
Zak Chelli
Zak Chelli says he’ll provide the fireworks on the last night of Fight Camp as he aims to KO Jack Cullen, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Chelli stepped up to Light-Heavyweight in September to tackle the hotly-touted Kody Davies at York Hall, and more than threatened to upset the Welshman after putting him on the deck on the second round with an uppercut.

The 22-year-old has no regrets stepping up in weight against Davies and believes that putting him over proves that he has power, and a punch that he’ll bring back down to 168lbs to put Cullen away in style inside the ten rounds and set up more big opportunities.

“You’re going to see fireworks – knockout fireworks,” said Chelli. “As soon as the bell goes, I can test him out inside the first ten seconds and then we’ll know what to do, if it’s going to go the full ten or if it can go early, but I am planning to take him out. I like his style because it suits mine, he likes to come for a war, and I like to hurt people and have a war too.

“He’s had 21 fights but he’s not really fought anyone. I beat Umar Sadiq and he’s fought for the British Title, Kody is a former Team GB podium boxer, and I’ve boxed a lot of other guys with winning records. So even though I’ve had less fights, I think I have the better record and I know I have had better sparring with Joshua Buatsi, George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr, and I’ve treated them more like learning fights.

“I won the Southern Area Title at just 21 and was Mandatory for the English title after that but unfortunately due to COVID that never came. This opportunity came along and I’m the type of fighter to take opportunities with both hands. It’s a great platform too appearing at Matchroom Fight Camp on Sky Sports Box Office, and one that I intend to make go well and open up even bigger chances for me.

“I think I was right to take the Davies fight. I did drop him in there but he was more of a Cruiserweight in there – I dropped a Cruiserweight in round two so imagine what I’ll do in this fight. Jack is not going to have the power of a true Super-Middleweight, and especially not one like me that can put over Cruiserweights.”

Cullen vs. Chelli kicks off a huge night of action that sees Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) defend his Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title against Russia’s Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs), with the WBC Diamond belt also up for grabs, Irish legend Katie Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) puts her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns on the line against Belgium’s Delfine Persoon (44-2, 18 KOs) in the biggest rematch in women’s boxing, Luther Clay (13-1, 5 KOs) defends his WBO Global Welterweight Title against Chris Kongo (11-0, 6 KOs) and Croatian Heavyweight contender Alen Babic (3-0, 3 KOs) steps up to face Shawndell Winters (13-3, 12 KOs) over eight rounds. a

