Dillian Whyte On Track to Beat Povetkin to Set Up Clash vs. Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder

22 August 2020
Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte
James Tonks

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24's KO Boxing Forum. I enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

Heavyweight boxing returns at the elite level on August 22 when Dillian Whyte puts his WBC interim title on the line against Russian threat Alexander Povetkin.

The coronavirus pandemic caused serious delays to the boxing calendar in recent months, but two world title contenders are set to collide in the final week of Eddie Hearn’s ‘Fight Camp’ at his Brentwood abode.

Matchroom promoter Hearn told Sky Sports the WBC have made clear that Whyte will be due a WBC title shot against the winner of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s trilogy fight—planned for December—provided he beats Povetkin.

TalkSport’s Michael Benson provided extra context on the matter, with Whyte having bided his time for the chance to challenge for the WBC crown in earnest:

“The Villain” enters this bout as a dominant -358 (1.28) favorite with Borgata sportsbook to get the better of Povetkin having won his last 11 straight fights, a streak dating back to December 2015.

Whyte vs. Povetkin Fight Info

Date: Saturday, August 22

Venue: Matchroom Fight Camp, Brentwood, England

TV Info: DAZN

dillian whyte

Dillian Whyte.
Photo credit: BBC

Whyte (27-1) boasts a pristine record aside from that seventh-round stoppage defeat to Anthony Joshua. That’s a result Povetkin—a +275 (3.75) underdog at Pointsbet — also has under his belt after losing to Joshua in September 2018; Wladimir Klitschko is the only other fighter to have defeated 40-year-old “Sasha.”

Povetkin (35-2-1) boasts the edge in experience over Whyte, but his December 2019 draw against Michael Hunter showed holes to his game that his next opponent is likely to exploit. Whyte has noticeably evolved his performance in recent years and is in a prime state to challenge for a world championship, while there’s a sense Povetkin is past his sell-by date.

The extra motivation of a genuine shot at the WBC crown should boost Whyte, who has the advantages over Povetkin needed to hand the Russian a third career loss.

Prediction: Whyte to win via decision

Whyte vs. Povetkin Odds

Dillian Whyte: -358

Draw: +2200

Alexander Povetkin: +275

