Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith weigh-in results

22 August 2020
Eleider Alvarez
#4 world rated (WBO), JOE “THE BEAST” SMITH JR (25-3 20KO’s) and #3 world rated (WBO), ELEIDER “STORM” ALVAREZ (23-1 13KO’s) tipped the scaled today at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, ahead of their WBO World Title Eliminator main event on ESPN+ tomorrow night. Smith Jr. came in at a strong, 174.9 lbs. and Alvarez came in at a ready, 174.6 lbs. The winner of tomorrow nights main event will face off with the winner of Umar Salamov vs Maxim Vlasov for the WBO Light Heavyweight Championship of the World.
On the undercard, 2018 Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame Fighter of the Year, “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (13-0 4KO’S) weighed in at 145.9 lbs, while heralded undefeated prospect, JULIAN “HAMMER HANDS” RODRIGUEZ (19-0 12KO’s) weighed, 141.5 lbs.

Long Island’s undefeated super welterweight, WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (11-0 5KO’s) weighed in at, 154.4 lbs. and looks to make a statement against “Bubble” veteran, ISIAH JONES (9-2 3KO’s) who tipped the scales at 157.2 lbs.

Saturday nights highly anticipated light heavyweight WBO World Title Eliminator main event comes at a vital time for both fighters, as Smith Jr. looks to get a second crack at a world title, and Alvarez looks to become a two-time world champion.

Alvarez-Smith Jr. is promoted by Top Rank in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, and Group Yvon Michel. The WBO Title Eliminator is set to take place August 22, live from The Bubble at MGM Grand, in Las Vegas, on ESPN +.

