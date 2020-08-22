Omar Juarez Talks About Sparring in Las Vegas

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Earlier this week undefeated rising star, super lightweight Omar “Relámpago” Juárez (8-0, 4 KO’s), flew out to Las Vegas to get top notch sparring in preparation for his upcoming bout tentatively scheduled for early September. During his visit, Juarez sparred with WBA world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (23-0, 22 KOs), a session that took place at the Mayweather Boxing Gym in front of Floyd Mayweather.

“It was incredible to be in the ring with Tank Davis,” said Juarez. “Gervonta has tremendous power to go along with his high ring IQ. We went six rounds and I got to experience what the elite level of boxing is like. I got tagged a couple of times but held my own. Tank is no joke and I favorite him to beat Leo Santa Cruz. Floyd Mayweather was very cool and gave me some good compliments after sparring the second day.”

In addition, Juarez got work with others in the Mayweather gym as well as getting some good sparring at Jorge Capetillo’s gym. Juarez sparred three days straight and gained a lot of good experience.

“The knowledge I gained this week is invaluable and will make me a better fighter,” Juarez continued. “I’m grateful to all the fighters and trainers in Las Vegas who welcomed me with open arms. I’m going to take everything that I learned and apply it to my game moving forward.”

