TwitterFacebook

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La Hoya next?

22 August 2020
Oscar De La Hoya
Write For Us
C Johnson

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

KO Boxing Forum

When thinking of boxing’s best middleweight champions in recent years, surely Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez comes to mind.

Martinez was actually a champion in two weight divisions, but especially left a mark at 160 pounds when he moved up. The last time we had seen Martinez in the ring was the summer of 2014, when he was stopped by Miguel Cotto in a one-sided fight at Madison Square Garden.

But that all has changed, as Martinez officially returned to boxing on Friday night with a KO victory, as he stopped Spanish fighter Jose Miguel Fandino in the seventh round. The fight took place on El Malecón de Torrelavega, in the Spanish community of Cantabria.

See Also

Just as many of the new shows in boxing are being met with strict protocols to COVID-19, so too was this event under strict sanitary supervision, with an estimated 1,000 fans in attendance.

Martinez is now 52-3-2 with 29 knockouts, and it’s interesting to see him still going at 45 years of age.

Martinez was donned in red and black, and it was announced to the crowd that “The legend is back”. What was noticeable was also that Martinez was wearing protection on his right knee. That same knee caused him troubles late in his career.

Martinez controlled the action against his younger foe and looks to still have good reflexes. In the seventh, “Maravilla” unloaded some big shots that sent Fandino down. Before the referee could reach a final count, his corner had thrown in the towel.

So now that Martinez is back in the sport, what could be next?

For one, it’s interesting to note that Oscar De La Hoya, now age 47, is serious about a ring return. We last saw De La Hoya in the ring in December of 2008, when he was thoroughly dominated by Manny Pacquiao before being stopped.

Oscar had teased a comeback in the past, only to back away as rumors got stronger.

Martinez’s return, as well as the recent announcement of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fighting later this year, has had the sport talking, as many fighters from the past seem to be discussing returns to the ring.

De La Hoya vs. Martinez would certainly be interesting, even if both men are middle-aged. Still, they have a deep passion for the sport and De La Hoya looks to be in excellent shape, as seen in recent training videos.

Martinez vs. De La Hoya would be intriguing, and would likely air on DAZN, the streaming service that works with Oscar’s Golden Boy Promotions. DAZN suffered through the coronavirus pandemic, and they are just now getting fights lined back up.

Nobody expected it, at least at a time like this last year, but Martinez vs. De La Hoya could very well generate enough buzz for someone like DAZN to consider pursuing the fight.

Stylistically the two fighters actually make for a good matchup. Martinez has angles and movement, while De La Hoya has classic boxer-puncher skills. It would be a fun one.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La Hoya next?

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La…

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman?

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith…

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia?

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol…

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after fan tease?

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after…

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the other way

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the…

Anthony Joshua reveals prediction for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight

Anthony Joshua reveals prediction for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr ready to go to war in light heavyweight eliminator on Saturday

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr ready to go to…

Dillian Whyte promises chaos and violence against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte promises chaos and violence against Alexander Povetkin

TOP STORIES

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

What a difference a minute makes. Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) stunned the boxing world with a one-punch fifth-round knockout of WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) after being dropped twice in the previous round at Matchroo…

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La…

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La Hoya next?

When thinking of boxing’s best middleweight champions in recent years, surely Sergio "Maravilla" Martinez comes to mind. Martinez was actually a champion in two weight divisions, but especially left a mark at 160 pounds when he moved up. The last …

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith…

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman?

Terence Crawford appears to be in a little of a quandary with his career. Despite being undefeated, a champion in three divisions, and a rising star, there have been a noticeable lack of high-level opponents on his resume. One of Crawford’s big…

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol…

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia?

When looking at the welterweight division, it is hard to think of a fighter who has taken on more risks that Shawn Porter. Porter turned heads when he upset Devon Alexander for the IBF welterweight title in December of 2013, and he has faced guys …

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after…

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after fan tease?

Whenever a boxer announces his or her retirement it is understandable that the sceptical fan presumes they will not be out of the ring for long. After spending decades learning and perfecting their craft, across amateur and professional careers, goin…

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the…

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the other way

Australian boxing legends Jeff Fenech and Anthony Mundine are backing Jeff Horn to defeat Tim Tszyu, but fellow former world champion Lovemore Ndou sees it the other way. Horn and Tszyu will clash next Wednesday night over 10 rounds at junior midd…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US