Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La Hoya next?

When thinking of boxing’s best middleweight champions in recent years, surely Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez comes to mind.

Martinez was actually a champion in two weight divisions, but especially left a mark at 160 pounds when he moved up. The last time we had seen Martinez in the ring was the summer of 2014, when he was stopped by Miguel Cotto in a one-sided fight at Madison Square Garden.

But that all has changed, as Martinez officially returned to boxing on Friday night with a KO victory, as he stopped Spanish fighter Jose Miguel Fandino in the seventh round. The fight took place on El Malecón de Torrelavega, in the Spanish community of Cantabria.

Just as many of the new shows in boxing are being met with strict protocols to COVID-19, so too was this event under strict sanitary supervision, with an estimated 1,000 fans in attendance.

Martinez is now 52-3-2 with 29 knockouts, and it’s interesting to see him still going at 45 years of age.

Martinez was donned in red and black, and it was announced to the crowd that “The legend is back”. What was noticeable was also that Martinez was wearing protection on his right knee. That same knee caused him troubles late in his career.

Martinez controlled the action against his younger foe and looks to still have good reflexes. In the seventh, “Maravilla” unloaded some big shots that sent Fandino down. Before the referee could reach a final count, his corner had thrown in the towel.

So now that Martinez is back in the sport, what could be next?

For one, it’s interesting to note that Oscar De La Hoya, now age 47, is serious about a ring return. We last saw De La Hoya in the ring in December of 2008, when he was thoroughly dominated by Manny Pacquiao before being stopped.

Oscar had teased a comeback in the past, only to back away as rumors got stronger.

Martinez’s return, as well as the recent announcement of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fighting later this year, has had the sport talking, as many fighters from the past seem to be discussing returns to the ring.

De La Hoya vs. Martinez would certainly be interesting, even if both men are middle-aged. Still, they have a deep passion for the sport and De La Hoya looks to be in excellent shape, as seen in recent training videos.

Martinez vs. De La Hoya would be intriguing, and would likely air on DAZN, the streaming service that works with Oscar’s Golden Boy Promotions. DAZN suffered through the coronavirus pandemic, and they are just now getting fights lined back up.

Nobody expected it, at least at a time like this last year, but Martinez vs. De La Hoya could very well generate enough buzz for someone like DAZN to consider pursuing the fight.

Stylistically the two fighters actually make for a good matchup. Martinez has angles and movement, while De La Hoya has classic boxer-puncher skills. It would be a fun one.

