Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia?

22 August 2020
Shawn Porter
C Johnson

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

When looking at the welterweight division, it is hard to think of a fighter who has taken on more risks that Shawn Porter.

Porter turned heads when he upset Devon Alexander for the IBF welterweight title in December of 2013, and he has faced guys like Paulie Malignaggi, Kell Brook, Andre Berto, Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman, and Errol Spence Jr. over recent years.

Porter may not have won every fight, but he has been competitive against everyone and beaten some big names. This weekend Porter will return to the ring for the first time since losing a close decision to Spence last year.

His opponent is unknown Sebastian Formella, who is 22-0 with 10 knockouts. Porter’s record sits at 30-3-1 with 17 knockouts.

Porter is eager to get his career going again, after such a great and memorable brawl with Spence.

“This fight for me is a matter of getting boxing back going,” Porter said. “We’ve had a couple of big fights, but I do think that boxing gets kicked off this Saturday night with ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter and Sebastian Formella. We’ve trained hard and endured the conditions that everyone has had to endure and made the most of it. We started training in my father’s backyard in April, and now we’re back up and running.”

Formella has an awkward style but he is a fighter through and through and likes to bang a bit. Porter has been doing his homework.

“I know that Formella is a boxer who likes to move and use the outside and box,” Porter said. “We’re prepared to take the fight to him. We’re going to be smart and tactical, but aggressive as always. We’re going to go in there shining, looking great, and make a statement to the world that boxing and Shawn Porter are still here.”

The fight with Spence was fought in closed quarters, almost like a phone booth, but Porter sees a different style with his next foe.

“I think Formella has more of an amateur rhythm because he’s not going to fight in the
middle of the ring and slip and counter,” Porter said. “He has a very well developed style of fighting that has helped him get to where he is. I’m different from most fighters. It’s a trend in boxing where warriors look past opponents, but I learned a long time ago that you have to focus on what’s in front of you and make the most of it. In my dad’s mind, we did even more for this fight than we did in getting prepared for Errol Spence, Jr.”

Porter also admits that he has an interest in the winner of Spence vs. Garcia.

“The plan is to get back into a world title fight,” Porter said. “I don’t know precisely when that plan will come together, but I’ll be ready. I’m keeping my eye on the Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Danny Garcia fight as a potential future opponent, but also as a fan of the sport.”

