TwitterFacebook

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman?

22 August 2020
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford is not the man that Mikey Garcia wants to face should he want to complete his mission.
Write For Us
C Johnson

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

KO Boxing Forum

Terence Crawford appears to be in a little of a quandary with his career.

Despite being undefeated, a champion in three divisions, and a rising star, there have been a noticeable lack of high-level opponents on his resume.

One of Crawford’s biggest dilemmas is the fact that he has signed a promotional agreement to Top Rank, while many of the big names at welterweight are signed to Premier Boxing Champions.

See Also

Some of those fighters listed are IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., former two-time champion Shawn Porter, former two-division champion Danny Garcia, Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas, and recently Manny Pacquiao. Also, it was revealed that former champions Maurice Hooker and Regis Prograis have signed deals with Premier Boxing Champions.

Thurman has recently taken offense to Crawford claiming that he doesn’t want to fight him. Thurman believes Crawford simply is not proven at 147 pounds.

“Send the contract! Send the contract! Send the contract! Let me post it on IG and sign it live, baby, sign it live!”
Thurman said on the Last Stand Podcast recently. “They don’t know me. Crawford called me out like that, you don’t know me, man.”

Thurman used to be one of the brashest talkers in all of boxing, and he has regained some pep in calling out Crawford.

“I’m the one who said, ‘I got an 0, I’m not afraid to let it go, if you can beat me, beat me!’ Pac beat me, can you beat me?! Can you go toe-to-toe, can you go blow-for-blow? I don’t know! Send the contract! I ain’t no cherry-picker. Go look at my resume,” Thurman said.

Thurman (29-1, 22 knockouts) hasn’t fought since July of last year, when he was dropped and lost the WBA title to Manny Pacquiao, but it was an extremely competitive fight. Thurman feels that Crawford (36-0, 27 knockouts), who fights exclusively on ESPN, simply has to ask to make the fight happen.

“Tell ESPN, tell them boys to send some zeroes my way,” said Thurman. “They know an appropriate, respectful number. Then I sign on the dotted line, baby. Don’t act like I’m gonna run from you. You never got respect in the game at 147. You haven’t pushed the buttons at 147. You ain’t touched Shawn Porter, you ain’t touched Thurman, you ain’t touched Garcia, you ain’t touched Spence.”

What to make of a Thurman vs. Crawford fight?

For one, that’s an excellent matchup. Two fighters who are dangerous in different ways. Crawford has shown a great willingness to call out other fighters, but for some reason we have yet to see him in the ring with the right names.
A Thurman fight would solve all of that and give us a glimpse into how Crawford reacts to the style of a savvy boxer-puncher. Thurman also has power of his own, and it would be good to see Crawford in the ring with someone who can punch.
But it is also a dangerous fight for Thurman. Crawford is fully confident and has yet to be beat. He knows how to adapt in the ring and could make it a rough night for Keith.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La Hoya next?

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La…

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman?

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith…

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia?

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol…

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after fan tease?

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after…

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the other way

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the…

Anthony Joshua reveals prediction for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight

Anthony Joshua reveals prediction for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin…

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr ready to go to war in light heavyweight eliminator on Saturday

Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr ready to go to…

Dillian Whyte promises chaos and violence against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte promises chaos and violence against Alexander Povetkin

TOP STORIES

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

What a difference a minute makes. Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) stunned the boxing world with a one-punch fifth-round knockout of WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) after being dropped twice in the previous round at Matchroo…

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La…

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La Hoya next?

When thinking of boxing’s best middleweight champions in recent years, surely Sergio "Maravilla" Martinez comes to mind. Martinez was actually a champion in two weight divisions, but especially left a mark at 160 pounds when he moved up. The last …

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith…

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman?

Terence Crawford appears to be in a little of a quandary with his career. Despite being undefeated, a champion in three divisions, and a rising star, there have been a noticeable lack of high-level opponents on his resume. One of Crawford’s big…

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol…

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia?

When looking at the welterweight division, it is hard to think of a fighter who has taken on more risks that Shawn Porter. Porter turned heads when he upset Devon Alexander for the IBF welterweight title in December of 2013, and he has faced guys …

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after…

Oscar De La Hoya returns but will Floyd Mayweather after fan tease?

Whenever a boxer announces his or her retirement it is understandable that the sceptical fan presumes they will not be out of the ring for long. After spending decades learning and perfecting their craft, across amateur and professional careers, goin…

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the…

Fenech and Mundine tip Horn over Tszyu, Ndou leans the other way

Australian boxing legends Jeff Fenech and Anthony Mundine are backing Jeff Horn to defeat Tim Tszyu, but fellow former world champion Lovemore Ndou sees it the other way. Horn and Tszyu will clash next Wednesday night over 10 rounds at junior midd…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US