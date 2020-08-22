Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

Terence Crawford appears to be in a little of a quandary with his career.

Despite being undefeated, a champion in three divisions, and a rising star, there have been a noticeable lack of high-level opponents on his resume.

One of Crawford’s biggest dilemmas is the fact that he has signed a promotional agreement to Top Rank, while many of the big names at welterweight are signed to Premier Boxing Champions.

Some of those fighters listed are IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., former two-time champion Shawn Porter, former two-division champion Danny Garcia, Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas, and recently Manny Pacquiao. Also, it was revealed that former champions Maurice Hooker and Regis Prograis have signed deals with Premier Boxing Champions.

Thurman has recently taken offense to Crawford claiming that he doesn’t want to fight him. Thurman believes Crawford simply is not proven at 147 pounds.

“Send the contract! Send the contract! Send the contract! Let me post it on IG and sign it live, baby, sign it live!”

Thurman said on the Last Stand Podcast recently. “They don’t know me. Crawford called me out like that, you don’t know me, man.”

Thurman used to be one of the brashest talkers in all of boxing, and he has regained some pep in calling out Crawford.

“I’m the one who said, ‘I got an 0, I’m not afraid to let it go, if you can beat me, beat me!’ Pac beat me, can you beat me?! Can you go toe-to-toe, can you go blow-for-blow? I don’t know! Send the contract! I ain’t no cherry-picker. Go look at my resume,” Thurman said.

Thurman (29-1, 22 knockouts) hasn’t fought since July of last year, when he was dropped and lost the WBA title to Manny Pacquiao, but it was an extremely competitive fight. Thurman feels that Crawford (36-0, 27 knockouts), who fights exclusively on ESPN, simply has to ask to make the fight happen.

“Tell ESPN, tell them boys to send some zeroes my way,” said Thurman. “They know an appropriate, respectful number. Then I sign on the dotted line, baby. Don’t act like I’m gonna run from you. You never got respect in the game at 147. You haven’t pushed the buttons at 147. You ain’t touched Shawn Porter, you ain’t touched Thurman, you ain’t touched Garcia, you ain’t touched Spence.”

What to make of a Thurman vs. Crawford fight?

For one, that’s an excellent matchup. Two fighters who are dangerous in different ways. Crawford has shown a great willingness to call out other fighters, but for some reason we have yet to see him in the ring with the right names.

A Thurman fight would solve all of that and give us a glimpse into how Crawford reacts to the style of a savvy boxer-puncher. Thurman also has power of his own, and it would be good to see Crawford in the ring with someone who can punch.

But it is also a dangerous fight for Thurman. Crawford is fully confident and has yet to be beat. He knows how to adapt in the ring and could make it a rough night for Keith.

