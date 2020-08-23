TwitterFacebook

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

23 August 2020
Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five
Alexander Povetkin knocked out Dillian Whyte in five. Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing.
C Johnson

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

Long time HBO analyst Larry Merchant used to say that boxing is the theater of the unexpected and it proved true on Saturday in the heavyweight division.

Dillian Whyte has been one of the most talked about heavyweights in recent years, due to his power, bravado, and the fact that he was the number one ranked contender in the WBC rankings.

What is effective because of his big power and stalking style, and has definitely earned his place as one of the top heavyweights.

Dillian Whyte believed he had a heavyweight title shot coming any time, yet his opponent on Saturday, Alexander Povetkin, has other thoughts.

The 40-year-old Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KO) was in serious trouble against Whyte (27-2, 18 KO’s) in the fourth round, as he was dropped twice. The fight looked like it was going to end badly for Povetkin, but things certainly took a turn.

Just as it seemed Whyte had things in control, Povetkin landed a viscous left uppercut early in the fifth, and Whyte was out before even touching the canvas.

Referee Mark Lyson immediately stopped the action and just like that, another big upset too place in the heavyweight ranks.

Whyte was looking towards a crack at the WBC belt for some time now. First when Deontay Wilder the champion and most recently towards Tyson Fury, who now claims the title.

Afterwards, Povetkin shared his thoughts.

“I didn’t feel I would win like this, but I was pretty confident,” Povetkin said as he spoke to a translator. “I went down twice, but it was OK. It wasn’t too much damage.”

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn prompted the event and admits he was a bit in shock.

“I can’t quite believe it, to be honest,” said Hearn. “When the punch landed, I felt like I was in some dream. The fight was over. Povetkin started well, I felt Whyte was just measuring up. I felt in the fourth round it was over, but this is the drama of the sport we love. One punch just completely changed the fight.”

Povetkin recently fought American Michael Hunter to a draw and fought well early on against Anthony Joshua before that.

Now Povetkin’s name is again ringing bells, but it looks like a rematch clause is in place for Whyte. This sequel could end up being something special as well.

Povetkin may be 40 years old but he showed his craft by placing such a beautiful uppercut. Whyte, 32, was the big favorite beforehand due to his youth, size, and power, yet anything can happen in heavyweight boxing.

We’ve seen a lot of craziness taking place at heavyweight, including Tyson Fury’s dominant display in his rematch with Deontay Wilder, as well as Andy Ruiz Jr. upsetting Anthony Joshua only to lose the belt. back in their immediate rematch.

It’s definitely a resurgence for the heavyweight division and fights like Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte only help.

