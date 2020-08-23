TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

23 August 2020
boxing-povetkin-whyte6
Alexander Povetkin knocked out Dillian Whyte with a left uppercut. Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) has reflected on his surprise knockout loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (21) on Saturday night and insisted he will pursue an immediate rematch.

Whyte was knocked unconscious early in the fifth round by a Povetkin uppercut in the final instalment of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex.

“I was bossing the fight, I was winning the fight, I got clocked, it’s heavyweight boxing,” the 32-year-old Whyte told Sky Sports News.

See Also

“It’s not like I got beat up round after round, I got clocked, that’s all. He dipped low, I shoot the hook, he came with the uppercut and that was it.

“The main thing is we’ve got a rematch, we’re gonna exercise the rematch, try and get it done by the end of the year.

“I’ll have a couple weeks’ rest and get straight back in the gym.

“It’s not like I need to improve on anything really.

“I have to just be a bit more switched on in certain stages and clock on to his pattern a bit better.

“When he dips low, now I’ll realise he’ll come up with the hook or the uppercut. It’s a simple adjustment to make.

“I have no regrets, it was a great fight. Povetkin done well, like I said, I know I can beat him, I know I could beat him.

“I showed that from round one. From round one I was getting onto him, but obviously he’s a very experienced guy.

“His corner was on the verge of pulling him out and he pulled out one of the punches of his career.

“But that’s heavyweight boxing, it’s full of drama, ups and downs.”

Whyte had the 40-year-old Povetkin on the deck twice in the fourth round courtesy of left hands and seemed to be on his way to victory before being knocked out cold at 0:30 of the following round.

“I didn’t want to rush in in the fourth round because he’s quite dangerous when he’s hurt, he swings quite big punches, big hooks,” Whyte continued.

“But I thought I was boxing well and I done good man.

“I was a little bit annoyed because it was a silly mistake, I’ve blocked that punch 100 times in training.

“The one time when I needed to block I was a little bit too late to block it.

“I decided to counter instead of blocking it and that’s what happens.

“He was on his last legs and I was pressing him as well.

“What do you do? It’s heavyweight boxing man, that’s what happens.

“I’m still one of the top heavyweights around and I’m still learning. A harsh mistake last night, but it’s all good.

“I’m still upbeat, I’m still the same me, I’m still ready to go and I can’t wait to get back in there.

“God willing we can get moving on the rematch in the next week or so and get the ball rolling.

“Fair play to him, of course, he set it up and he landed the punch.

“I had a great camp, everything was good. I can’t say, ‘Oh yeah, this was wrong, that was wrong.’

“We were trading and he landed, that’s all, fair play to him, good fighter.

“But I know one million per cent I can beat him and in the rematch I will handle business.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the…

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp…

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La Hoya next?

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La…

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman?

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith…

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia?

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol…

TOP STORIES

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe ‘The Beast’ Smith Jr 26-3 (21) has lined up a shot at the vacant WBO light heavyweight title with his one-sided win over Eleider ‘Storm’ Alvarez 25-2 (13) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Mexican superst…

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) has reflected on his surprise knockout loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (21) on Saturday night and insisted he will pursue an immediate rematch. Whyte was knocked unconscious early in the fifth …

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the…

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Two-time welterweight world champion ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter 31-3-1 (17) is looking forward to facing the winner of the world title fight between Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia following his unanimous decision win over Sebastian Formella 22-1 (10) …

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp…

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch

Katie Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch on Saturday night. The decision was unanimous in the Irish woman’s favour but Belgian Persoon was predictably relentless and never let the favourite settle all night. Vict…

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Long time HBO analyst Larry Merchant used to say that boxing is the theater of the unexpected and it proved true on Saturday in the heavyweight division. Dillian Whyte has been one of the most talked about heavyweights in recent years, due to his …

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

What a difference a minute makes. Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) stunned the boxing world with a one-punch fifth-round knockout of WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) after being dropped twice in the previous round at Matchroo…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US