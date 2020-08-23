Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) has reflected on his surprise knockout loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (21) on Saturday night and insisted he will pursue an immediate rematch.

Whyte was knocked unconscious early in the fifth round by a Povetkin uppercut in the final instalment of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex.

“I was bossing the fight, I was winning the fight, I got clocked, it’s heavyweight boxing,” the 32-year-old Whyte told Sky Sports News.

“It’s not like I got beat up round after round, I got clocked, that’s all. He dipped low, I shoot the hook, he came with the uppercut and that was it.

“The main thing is we’ve got a rematch, we’re gonna exercise the rematch, try and get it done by the end of the year.

“I’ll have a couple weeks’ rest and get straight back in the gym.

“It’s not like I need to improve on anything really.

“I have to just be a bit more switched on in certain stages and clock on to his pattern a bit better.

“When he dips low, now I’ll realise he’ll come up with the hook or the uppercut. It’s a simple adjustment to make.

“I have no regrets, it was a great fight. Povetkin done well, like I said, I know I can beat him, I know I could beat him.

“I showed that from round one. From round one I was getting onto him, but obviously he’s a very experienced guy.

“His corner was on the verge of pulling him out and he pulled out one of the punches of his career.

“But that’s heavyweight boxing, it’s full of drama, ups and downs.”

Whyte had the 40-year-old Povetkin on the deck twice in the fourth round courtesy of left hands and seemed to be on his way to victory before being knocked out cold at 0:30 of the following round.

“I didn’t want to rush in in the fourth round because he’s quite dangerous when he’s hurt, he swings quite big punches, big hooks,” Whyte continued.

“But I thought I was boxing well and I done good man.

“I was a little bit annoyed because it was a silly mistake, I’ve blocked that punch 100 times in training.

“The one time when I needed to block I was a little bit too late to block it.

“I decided to counter instead of blocking it and that’s what happens.

“He was on his last legs and I was pressing him as well.

“What do you do? It’s heavyweight boxing man, that’s what happens.

“I’m still one of the top heavyweights around and I’m still learning. A harsh mistake last night, but it’s all good.

“I’m still upbeat, I’m still the same me, I’m still ready to go and I can’t wait to get back in there.

“God willing we can get moving on the rematch in the next week or so and get the ball rolling.

“Fair play to him, of course, he set it up and he landed the punch.

“I had a great camp, everything was good. I can’t say, ‘Oh yeah, this was wrong, that was wrong.’

“We were trading and he landed, that’s all, fair play to him, good fighter.

“But I know one million per cent I can beat him and in the rematch I will handle business.”

