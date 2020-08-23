TwitterFacebook

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch

23 August 2020
Photo Credit: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Steve Wellings

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Katie Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch on Saturday night. The decision was unanimous in the Irish woman’s favour but Belgian Persoon was predictably relentless and never let the favourite settle all night.

Victor Loughlin’s 98-93 final card was too wide. Mark Lyson and John Latham both had a narrower 96-94 in Taylor’s favour. Speaking afterwards, Persoon lamented the fact that she was unable to hurt Taylor.

Indeed, despite burrowing forward all night she never truly buzzed her foe. Katie’s pot shots were cleaner and classier but Persoon’s workrate was immense, while not always pretty to watch. Both women showed signs of facial damage, particularly the challenger. Persoon switched stances almost by accident as she twisted and turned around the ring after Taylor. Ultimately, despite 20 minutes of toil, she was unable to secure victory.

Chris Kongo put himself on the boxing map with a ninth-round TKO over Luther Clay. In a well-matched affair Kongo used his considerable size advantages to overcome Clay’s extra experience and better resume of wins.

Clay was hurt in the sixth but regrouped well to hurt his man at the end of the round with a body shot. Luther never stopped trying and invested heavily into the body early on. Kongo was up to the task and weathered any potential storms before dropping his man with a left hook in the ninth session. An exhausted Clay had already been hurt.

The corner correctly threw in the towel to save their charge from further punishment. Kongo picked up the WBO Global title which in the grand scheme of things is a pretty meaningless bauble. The exposure and nine quality rounds will serve him better.

Zak Chelli and Jack Cullen went to war at super-middleweight with the contest ending in a split draw. Both men suffered eye damage but it appeared to be Chelli landing the more meaningful leather, especially with his overhand right.

Mark Lyson had it 97-93 for Chelli, while Victor Loughlin scored it 96-95 to Jack Cullen. Ian-John Lewis squared it all up with a 95-95 card to force the split draw.

In a low-level heavyweight affair Alen Babic knocked out Shawndell Winters in round two. Neither man had any business being on a Pay-Per-View card.

Winters was seemingly knocked out before the finisher, only for the referee to lift him up and push him back out. Wild-swinging Babic finished the job soon after. Fans called for a possible future clash between Babic and perennial gatekeeper Dave Allen.

