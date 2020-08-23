Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Two-time welterweight world champion ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter 31-3-1 (17) is looking forward to facing the winner of the world title fight between Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia following his unanimous decision win over Sebastian Formella 22-1 (10) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Porter delivered a one-sided beating to Germany’s Formella, winning by scores of 120-108 across the board in their IBF welterweight eliminator.

The 32-year-old Porter defeated Garcia 36-2 (21) on points in 2018 and dropped a split decision to WBC and IBF champion Spence Jr 26-0 (21) last year.

Spence Jr and Garcia are set to clash on November 21 at a venue to be determined.

“I’m still here and I’m not going anywhere,” Porter said. “There’s no telling what they’ll see from me in a rematch.

“I think both guys can also make adjustments. That’s what makes rematches so great, the fans have seen what both of you can do and they want to see who will make the right adjustments.

“I definitely think that I will be a little different against either guy.”

Porter, who is trained by his father Kenny Porter, reflected on his strategy for the Formella fight.

“The game plan was to use finesse and subtlety,” Porter said. “I went in there looking for the shot and ready to take the openings. I wanted to be aggressive, but not too aggressive, because we knew he would run. We worked on cutting off the ring and I think it all worked out tonight.

“For me it made sense to fight up on my toes. It’s a different type of rhythm and a lot of guys don’t know when I’m coming and going. I think it mixed things up for Formella tonight. We worked on fast jabs, powerful jabs, directing the jab and today he couldn’t tell which one was coming. I was popping his head back and of course also going to the body.

“We had a lot of film on Formella. I knew that his focus would be on his feet and when it wasn’t the feet, he would be covering up. I could tell his corner was telling him to punch with me or right after me, so he connected on me that way.

“I had to get on a different rhythm for him. He was able to play some chess and he did well. My dad always says that the mind controls everything. I think he had his mind made up that he was going to take everything and go 12 rounds. His body followed his mind tonight.

“We definitely worked on throwing the overhand right for this fight. We worked on our power a lot and in the beginning I wanted to land that overhand right. I was really keyed in on that.

“My dad said to stick to the speed and that would set up the power. I switched it up to straight rights to the body because that’s more of a speed punch.”

