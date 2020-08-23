John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

The Top Boxing Fights of all time

Boxing is a common type of sport in many countries across the world. The boxing sport has experienced a difference in interest in the 2000s through to the early 2010. However it is still one of the popular sports and continues to be on the rise.

In no particular order we are going to look at some of the best boxing fights of all times.

Topping the List is the Micky Ward v Arturo Gatti Fight (2002)

This is one fight that is important in the boxing history. It even sparked the creation of what was considered to be a feature film biopic called The Fighter which came out in 2010. The boxing match between these two is considered to be one of the best ever match to be televised ever since the game was first introduced to the television.

However, during that match Ward lost the remaining two fights while Gatti went on to win the WBC World Lightweight title.

However, during that match Ward lost the remaining two fights while Gatti went on to win the WBC World Lightweight title.

Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier – Thrilla in Manila (1975) is Another Top Boxing Fight of all time

This match is still one of the reason why boxing fans love heavyweight boxing. Moreover it is even the reason why many still remember the great Muhammad Ali for his time as a boxing icon. In this match Ali was aggressive, and seemed to move well while exchanging blows with Frazier.

However he soon began to tire towards the latter part of the fight. It was match that the famous Rope a Dope was given birth to by Ali. His strategy was letting Frazier tire himself out before executing his finishing touches on him.

Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao (2015)

The fight attracted a lot of hype around the world with even gamblers betting on it. It is said to have generated a huge sum of $400 million and 4.6 million pay per view buys. This is the most in the boxing history.

Mayweather however won the match and both were nine figures richer after the match.

