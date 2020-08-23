Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Below, we are going to look at the top boxing fights of all time. Enjoy!

Micky Ward v Arturo Gatti, (2002)

The feature film biopic, The Fighter, which was released in 2010, was actually inspired by this boxing match. This was definitely one of the greatest matches for both of the boxers.

At the time of the fight, Micky Ward was relatively unknown, and he went on to beat Arturo Gatti, who was the world lightweight contender at the time.

However, Micky Ward lost the two remaining fights of their trilogy. This means that Gatti actually went on to become the winner of the WBC World Lightweight title.

Castillo v Corrales, (2005)

This was yet another contention for the lightweight title. This match came with everything, from lightning combinations to battering blows, as well as underhand tactics.

Corrales actually had to deliver a thunderous right hand, which helped him to retain his title. However, he went on to lose the belt in the rematch by foot round KO.

Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier – Thrilla in Manila, (1975)

This is probably one of the matches that made Muhammad Ali who he is. In fact, this is one of biggest fights ever in the history of sports.

If you have had a chance to watch any of Muhammad Ali's matches, we are sure you know that the guy was very aggressive. Not only that, but he also moved quite well and actually traded some heavy blows.

This match had all of those things mentioned above, although Ali began to tire himself out as the fight progressed.

So aggressive was the match that Frazier actually could not answer the referee’s call to the final round.

