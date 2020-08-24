Debutants shine at MTK’s Fight Night Almaty, Kazakhstan

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The event was broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, in Kazakhstan on QAZSPORT and worldwide on IFL TV, with Kunkabayev and Kulakhmet stealing the show with their elite-level perforamnces.

Elsewhere, there were victories for Viktor Kotochigov, Saparbay Aidarov, Talgat Shaiken, Ali Baloyev, Nurdos Tolebay and Ray Seitzhankov, on what was a memorable night of boxing in Kazakhstan.

FULL RESULTS:

See Also

KAMSHYBEK KUNKABAYEV (1-0, 1 KO) bt ISSA AKBERBAYEV (20-2, 15 KOs) TKO2

Kamshybek Kunkabayev proved that the hype is real by winning his much-anticipated professional debut with a second round stoppage win over the dangerous Issa Akerbayev.

Kunkabayev, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and will return to the amateur ranks for that event, was facing an extremely tough task, but showed just why so much faith has been put on him, dictating proceedings from start to finish.

A big body shot in round two was all it needed to halt Akberbayev, with Kunkabayev claiming the win and sending out a stern warning to the rest of the cruiserweight division that a new star has emerged.

VIKTOR KOTOCHIGOV (12-0, 5 KOs) bt ANDREI ISAYEU (30-18, 9 KOs) TKO3

Undefeated Viktor Kotochigov continued his superb momentum after another excellent performance, recording a third round stoppage win against Andrei Isayeu.

Kotochigov’s brilliant form in 2019 had already seen him claim the WBC International lightweight title, and he picked up right where he left off, landing a vicious body shot in round three that Isayeu couldn’t recover from, and securing the one-sided win.

TURSYNBAY KULAKHMET (1-0, 1 KO) bt SAGADAT RAKHMANKUL (6-2, 2 KOs) RTD4

It was a superb professional debut from highly-rated Tursynbay Kulakhmet, as he lived up to his billing by earning a fourth round retirement win over Sagadat Rahmankul.

Kulakhmet was in total control throughout the fight, showing his elite skills and dominating the rounds. It proved to be too much for Rahmankul, with the corner team pulling him out before the start of round five and handing Kulakhmet a fantastic win.

SAPARBAY AIDAROV (5-0, 2 KOs) bt ABAY TOLESY (5-1, 3 KOs) SD8

The battle of unbeaten fighters resulted in Saparbay Aidarov coming out on top, after a split decision victory over the extremely tough and brave Abay Tolesh.

Tolesh was knocked down in round two after a huge hook, but showed incredible heart to get back to his feet and continue fighting. He made it a competitive fight for the remaining rounds, but in the end the judges scored it 77-74, 78-74 and 75-76 in Aidarov’s favour, earning him the win.

TALGAT SHAIKEN (1-0) bt BERIKBAY NURYMBETOV (5-1, 1 KO) UD6

Teenage sensation Talgat Shaiken made a perfect start to his professional career with a unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten Berikbay Nurymbetov.

Shaiken was in control throughout the six rounds, with the judges scoring it 60-53, 60-53 and 59-54 in his favour, making it a fantastic debut for the 19-year-old.

UNDERCARD:

ALI BALOYEV (10-0, 7 KOs) bt YURY BYKHAUTSOU (10-20-3, 5 KOs)

NURDOS TOLEBAY (3-0, 1 KO) bt NURZHAN MAKASHBAYEV (0-1-2) SD6

RAY SEITZHANKOV (3-0) bt TALGAT BERTLEUOV (0-2) UD6

#MTKFightNight returns on Wednesday with a huge show from Production Park Studios in Wakefield, as Lewis Crocker and Louis Greene meet for the vacant WBO European welterweight title.

Elsewhere on the card, Darren Tetley and Liam Taylor meet in a British title eliminator, British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor takes on Ryan Walker, undefeated Gary Cully goes up against Craig Woodruff, Fearghus Quinn makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Robbie Chapman, while amateur sensation James McGivern makes his professional debut against Jamie Quinn.

It’s part of a huge week of #MTKFightNight events, as on September 2, Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes clash for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles, and Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling.

Also on that card, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, plus rising star Mark McKeown returns.

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.