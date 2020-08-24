TwitterFacebook

Fearghus Quinn is jumping in at the deep end for his debut

24 August 2020
Fearghus Quinn
Quinn enters the paid ranks against Chapman (6-3) on a massive card at Production Park Studios in Wakefield – live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

As an amateur, Camlough boxer Quinn won Ulster and Irish titles, and he’s setting his sights high ahead of his first fight as a professional.

Quinn said: “It’s brilliant that MTK have been able to get me out so quick after lockdown and I can’t wait to get going. Its been a long time coming as my debut was originally scheduled for April, but I’ve kept working hard and I’m looking forward to getting the ball rolling.

“I’ve enjoyed the transition from amateur to professional. My debut will be over six rounds so I’ve had to prepare differently for that, but I think it will suit me and I’m looking forward to showing the work I’ve put in.

“Robbie Chapman is a tough test for my debut but I am confident in my ability. I want to move up the ranks and win titles so I might as well start as I mean to go on.

“I haven’t seen too much of Chapman, just a few clips. From what I’ve seen he is a good boxer so I’m looking forward to a good fight. I’m just trying to get as much experience as I can and showcase what I’m about in the ring to move on to bigger things.”

Quinn vs. Chapman is part of a huge bill on Wednesday, which also features Lewis Crocker and Louis Greene clashing for the WBO European welterweight title, plus Darren Tetley and Liam Taylor meet in a British title eliminator.

Elsewhere on the card, British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor takes on Ryan Walker, undefeated Gary Cully faces Craig Woodruff, while amateur sensation James McGivern makes his professional debut against Jamie Quinn.

It’s part of a huge week of #MTKFightNight events, as on September 2, Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes clash for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles, and Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling.

Also on that card, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, and Mark McKeown returns.

