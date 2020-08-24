TwitterFacebook

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September 26

24 August 2020
0_Regis-Prograis-v-Josh-Taylor-World-Boxing-Super-Series-Super-Lightweight-Ali-Trophy-Final
Josh Taylor. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) will return to the ring against IBF mandatory contender Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) at the BT Sport Studio in London on September 26 broadcast live on ESPN+ in the United States and BT Sport in the UK.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place on May 2 in Glasgow, Scotland before the global coronavirus pandemic scotched the bout.

Southpaw Taylor, 29, had a breakout year in 2019, defeating Ivan Baranchyk and Regis Prograis to win the World Boxing Super Series and lift the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.

See Also

Thailand’s Khongsong, 24, is a rugged brawler with heavy hands who has knocked out his last six opponents, including former world title challenger Akihiro Kondo last February.

“I’m excited to be back in the ring after a long layoff. The coronavirus had put everything on hold for a few months, so it’s been nice to be in the gym again and back to some normality,” Taylor said.

“I didn’t want a warm-up fight, so getting straight back in there against my mandatory challenger is great, as it’s kept me fully focused. I want big fights in my career, so this is an important fight with my belts on the line.

“Training has been going well and I’m feeling fit and strong. I’ve watched a fair bit of my opponent and I’ve seen his strengths and weaknesses, and I’m very confident going into this fight. I can’t wait.”

This will be Taylor’s first fight since signing with MTK Global and Top Rank earlier this year. The plan is to match Taylor with WBC and WBO 140-pound champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) in a four-belt unification bout later this year.

To make that happen, American Ramirez, 28, will have to get past tough Ukrainian Viktor Postol 31-2 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this Saturday night.

“Josh Taylor is on a collision course to a fight for the undisputed title, but he must first get past a very tough Thai fighter in Khongsong,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“We are delighted that Josh’s talents will be shown live to ESPN+ and BT Sport viewers, and I expect a spectacular performance come Sept. 26.”

Jamie Conlan, VP of MTK Global, Taylor’s management company, said: “I am delighted to see the best fighter in the 140-pound division back in action. Josh has used the pandemic to his own advantage, using the layoff to spend more time with his new coach, Ben Davison, and building a relationship together.

“Khongsong provides a real tough test as he’s the mandatory for a reason, undefeated and a big puncher. Josh really needs to be on his game to keep the big fight with Jose Ramirez in the pipeline.”

Undercard details will follow in due course.

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and “irrelevant” Jeff Horn, but who will walk out first?

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and…

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September 26

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the…

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp…

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La Hoya next?

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La…

TOP STORIES

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and…

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and “irrelevant” Jeff Horn, but who will walk out first?

Tim Tszyu had labelled Jeff Horn “fake” and “irrelevant” and promised to come in heavier than the former WBO welterweight champion when they meet in a 10-round junior middleweight clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on W…

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September…

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September 26

WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) will return to the ring against IBF mandatory contender Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) at the BT Sport Studio in London on September 26 broadcast live on ESPN+ in the Uni…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe ‘The Beast’ Smith Jr 26-3 (21) has lined up a shot at the vacant WBO light heavyweight title with his one-sided win over Eleider ‘Storm’ Alvarez 25-2 (13) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Mexican superst…

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) has reflected on his surprise knockout loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (21) on Saturday night and insisted he will pursue an immediate rematch. Whyte was knocked unconscious early in the fifth …

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the…

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Two-time welterweight world champion ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter 31-3-1 (17) is looking forward to facing the winner of the world title fight between Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia following his unanimous decision win over Sebastian Formella 22-1 (10) …

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp…

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch

Katie Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch on Saturday night. The decision was unanimous in the Irish woman’s favour but Belgian Persoon was predictably relentless and never let the favourite settle all night. Vict…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US