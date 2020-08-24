TwitterFacebook

Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong booked for September 26

24 August 2020
Josh Taylor
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

WBA and IBF junior-welterweight world champion Josh Taylor will make his return to the ring for his mandatory defence of his IBF title against the unbeaten Thai Apinun Khongsong on Saturday Sept. 26, live on BT Sport and ESPN+ in the United States. This will be Taylor’s first fight since singing with MTK Global and Top Rank earlier this year.

Promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions and Bob Arum for Top Rank, “The Tartan Tornado” will make his first appearance in the ring since his triumph in the World Boxing Super Series in London, where he defeated the previously unbeaten Regis Prograis to add the American’s WBA title to his own IBF version, while also claiming the WBSS trophy and the coveted Ring Magazine belt.

Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) became world champion during the series when he defeated the then-unbeaten Ivan Baranchyk via unanimous decision in Glasgow.

See Also

Khongsong (16-0, 13 KOs), from Bangkok, worked his way into mandatory by winning the IBF Pan Pacific and IBF Asia titles. He has knocked out his last six foes, including former world title challenger Akihiro Kondo last February.

Taylor said: “I’m excited to be back in the ring after a long lay-off. The coronavirus had put everything on hold for a few months, so it’s been nice to be in the gym again and back to some normality.

“I didn’t want a warm-up fight, so getting straight back in there against my mandatory challenger is great, as it’s kept me fully focused. I want big fights in my career, so this is an important fight with my belts on the line.

“Training has been going well and I’m feeling fit and strong. I’ve watched a fair bit of my opponent and I’ve seen his strengths and weaknesses, and I’m very confident going into this fight. I can’t wait.”

Frank Warren said of delivering Taylor’s defence of multiple belts to BT Sport viewers: “Josh is a world class operator and I am delighted that we are playing host to what is an important mandatory defence.

“Josh is doubtless set for many big nights over in the States but he has got business to attend to here first and we are backing him to win, not least because a huge fight with our own Jack Catterall is there to be made a little further down the line.

“We have successfully played our part in bringing boxing back for the fans on TV and I said all along that we would be upping the levels as we go along and that is what we are doing here. I am thrilled we have secured Josh to perform on the BT Sport platform.”

Top Rank founder Bob Arum said: “Josh Taylor is on a collision course to a fight for the undisputed title, but he must first get past a very tought Thai fighter in Khongsong. We are delighted that Josh’s talents will be streamed live to ESPN+ viewers, and I expect a spectactular performance come Sept. 26.”

Jamie Conlan, Vice President of MTK Global, Taylor’s management company said: “I am delighted to see the best fighter in the 140-pound division back in action. Josh has used the pandemic to his own advantage, using the layoff to spend more time with his new coach, Ben Davison, and building a relationship together.

Khongsong provides a real tough test as he’s the mandatory for a reason, undefeated and a big puncher. Josh really needs to be on his game to keep the big fight with Jose Ramirez in the pipeline.”

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the…

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp…

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La Hoya next?

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La…

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman?

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith…

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia?

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol…

TOP STORIES

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe ‘The Beast’ Smith Jr 26-3 (21) has lined up a shot at the vacant WBO light heavyweight title with his one-sided win over Eleider ‘Storm’ Alvarez 25-2 (13) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Mexican superst…

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) has reflected on his surprise knockout loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (21) on Saturday night and insisted he will pursue an immediate rematch. Whyte was knocked unconscious early in the fifth …

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the…

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Two-time welterweight world champion ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter 31-3-1 (17) is looking forward to facing the winner of the world title fight between Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia following his unanimous decision win over Sebastian Formella 22-1 (10) …

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp…

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch

Katie Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch on Saturday night. The decision was unanimous in the Irish woman’s favour but Belgian Persoon was predictably relentless and never let the favourite settle all night. Vict…

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Long time HBO analyst Larry Merchant used to say that boxing is the theater of the unexpected and it proved true on Saturday in the heavyweight division. Dillian Whyte has been one of the most talked about heavyweights in recent years, due to his …

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

What a difference a minute makes. Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) stunned the boxing world with a one-punch fifth-round knockout of WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) after being dropped twice in the previous round at Matchroo…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US