Keller appointed head of MTK MMA UAE

24 August 2020
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Keller has over 15 years experience as a martial arts and combat sports trainer, and has worked with some of the biggest names in the sport across the UFC, Bellator and Strikeforce, many of whom he has also managed.

He was born in Michigan, USA but has spent the past eight years living in Dubai, making him one of the most recognisable faces in the business of combat sports in the Middle East.

His contacts in the world of MMA stretch much further than that though, and his many years of competing in MMA, BJJ, Muay Thai and Submission Grappling afford him the ability to offer an insight approach to the athletes he has worked with.

He also holds a Bachelors Degree in Entrepreneurship and General Business Administration from Central Michigan University, and will now take a step behind the scenes as the new head of MTK MMA UAE, with a mission to grow the MMA business into the powerhouse its sister entity MTK Global has become in boxing.

Already boasting over 200 MMA fighters from across the globe who compete in Bellator, Brave, Probellum, UAE Dessert Warriors, and of course UFC, Keller is on a mission to attract the most elite fighters in the sport, adding to the already global stable.

Speaking on the announcement, Keller said: “I am hugely honoured to be a part of the MTK team. I’ve been following their journey since the beginning and I’m excited to step up to the challenge of developing their MMA arm of the business and put my experience and contacts in the MMA world to work.

“MTK MMA have been making strides behind the scenes and already accumulated a phenomenal stable of 200 professional MMA fighters, but are still very much underestimated in MMA as they are traditionally known for boxing.

“However I intend to not only spearhead and grow the stable of elite athletes from across the world but keep them busy whilst strengthening relations with the ample promotional organisations globally.

“MTK is such a respected brand in the combat sports space with an impressive infrastructure that offers a great foundation for me to build on and put MTK MMA firmly on the map.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen added: “We are honoured to be welcoming Karl Keller to the team. His expertise is second to none and I couldn’t think of a more perfect fit for the role.

“We’re extremely excited about the future opportunities available now that Karl has been appointed as Head of MTK MMA UAE, and we have complete faith in him to help grow the brand massively.

“This is an exciting period for the company and I am certain that Karl’s arrival will be a massive boost to everybody and will help MTK MMA thrive as we move forward under his direction.”

