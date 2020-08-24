Money Powell IV and Morris Young Jr Register Stoppage Wins

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two members of the Split-T Management stable posted emphatic stoppage wins over the past four days.

On Thursday night, Morris Young Jr. made a successful pro debut by stopping Jader Alves De Oliveira in the 2nd round of their welterweight bout at Detroit’s famed Kronk Gym.

On Saturday in Fort Payne, Alabama, middleweight Money Powell IV needed just 58 seconds to take out Patrick Pierre.

Young hurt Oliveira to body as he landed a couple of crushing blows before the bout was stopped at 1:59.

Young was a 2019 National Golden Glove Champion. The Saginaw, Michigan native is a relentless-pressure fighter. His style is considered fan-friendly, and is poised to be the next future star that comes out of the Split-T stable.

Powell returned to his home state of Alabama, and stopped Patrick Pierre.

The bout, saw Powell land a vicious three-punch combination that sent the 14-fight veteran back to the ropes. A follow up flurry on the ropes hurt Pierre which forced the referee to stop the fight just 59 seconds into the contest.

With the wins, Powell improves to 11-1 while notching his 7th knockout.

Powell had a distinguished amateur that saw him win three United States Championships & Ringside World Championship. He was also a Member of the 2016 United States Travel Team that competed in Russia.

