TwitterFacebook

Money Powell IV and Morris Young Jr Register Stoppage Wins

24 August 2020
Split-t Management
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Two members of the Split-T Management stable posted emphatic stoppage wins over the past four days.

On Thursday night, Morris Young Jr. made a successful pro debut by stopping Jader Alves De Oliveira in the 2nd round of their welterweight bout at Detroit’s famed Kronk Gym.

On Saturday in Fort Payne, Alabama, middleweight Money Powell IV needed just 58 seconds to take out Patrick Pierre.

See Also

Young hurt Oliveira to body as he landed a couple of crushing blows before the bout was stopped at 1:59.

Young was a 2019 National Golden Glove Champion. The Saginaw, Michigan native is a relentless-pressure fighter. His style is considered fan-friendly, and is poised to be the next future star that comes out of the Split-T stable.

Powell returned to his home state of Alabama, and stopped Patrick Pierre.

The bout, saw Powell land a vicious three-punch combination that sent the 14-fight veteran back to the ropes. A follow up flurry on the ropes hurt Pierre which forced the referee to stop the fight just 59 seconds into the contest.

With the wins, Powell improves to 11-1 while notching his 7th knockout.

Powell had a distinguished amateur that saw him win three United States Championships & Ringside World Championship. He was also a Member of the 2016 United States Travel Team that competed in Russia.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the…

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp…

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La Hoya next?

Sergio Martinez returns with a victory; is Oscar De La…

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman?

Who would win a fight between Terence Crawford and Keith…

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia?

Shawn Porter Returns but is he really thinking about Errol…

TOP STORIES

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe ‘The Beast’ Smith Jr 26-3 (21) has lined up a shot at the vacant WBO light heavyweight title with his one-sided win over Eleider ‘Storm’ Alvarez 25-2 (13) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Mexican superst…

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) has reflected on his surprise knockout loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (21) on Saturday night and insisted he will pursue an immediate rematch. Whyte was knocked unconscious early in the fifth …

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the…

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Two-time welterweight world champion ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter 31-3-1 (17) is looking forward to facing the winner of the world title fight between Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia following his unanimous decision win over Sebastian Formella 22-1 (10) …

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp…

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch

Katie Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch on Saturday night. The decision was unanimous in the Irish woman’s favour but Belgian Persoon was predictably relentless and never let the favourite settle all night. Vict…

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Long time HBO analyst Larry Merchant used to say that boxing is the theater of the unexpected and it proved true on Saturday in the heavyweight division. Dillian Whyte has been one of the most talked about heavyweights in recent years, due to his …

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

What a difference a minute makes. Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (25) stunned the boxing world with a one-punch fifth-round knockout of WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) after being dropped twice in the previous round at Matchroo…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US