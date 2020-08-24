Omar Rosario Impressive in Pro Debut Victory
Highly touted junior welterweight prospect Omar Rosario made a very successful professional debut by winning a four-round unanimous decision over six-fight veteran Solon Staley on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.
Rosario is managed by Split-T Management.
The Top Rank Promoted Rosario, 22 years-old of Caguas, PR, was the Puerto Rican Olympic Trial Champion at 152 lbs., and was the island’s favorite to win a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but signed with Tim VanNewhouse with Split-T Management.
In the bout with Colon, he boxed very effectively and worked the body of Colon.
“I am very happy with my performance because I was able to demonstrate that I can do many things.,” said Rosario. “I worked my jab well, and I showed that I can work to the body. My opponent took a lot of punishment, and was in trouble quite a few times. It was a good experience to go four rounds in my pro debut.’
“I hope to be fighting again in October.”
Rosario is trained by Joe Santiago.
