Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters; December rematch on the cards

25 August 2020
Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five
Alexander Povetkin knocked out Dillian Whyte in five. Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing.
Steve Wellings

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters after a thumping left hook from Alexander Povetkin brought the Londoner literally crashing down to the earth last Saturday evening.

Waiting in line for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title, Dillian had made good money as a Pay-Per-View headliner despite never having contested a European title. Even though Povetkin represented a dangerous threat it was expected that Whyte would negotiate past him and on to bigger things.

Whyte used his left jab effectively in a slow opening round. The betting favourite’s body shots were finding a home as Povetkin started looking like a man approaching his 41st year.

Povetkin was dropped in the fourth round by two right hands and a snappy left hook as the writing seemed on the wall for the big Russian. He regrouped and managed to get to the final seconds of the round before being dropped again by another short, sharp left hook. Povetkin had failed to make a dent in the Brixton man and was finding Whyte’s defence hard to penetrate.

Behind on the cards the veteran former world champion was in desperate need of some inspiration. Minutes later, he found exactly that. Using all of his experience to manoeuvre Whyte in to favourable positions, Povetkin slid inside the pocket and landed a crushing uppercut that stunned both ringside observers and viewers at home.

The unexpected sight of Whyte crashing back into the ropes -reminiscent of the way Anthony Joshua had finished him off almost five years before, but even more brutal- left Sky commentators Adam Smith and Matthew Macklin embarking on a 10-minute eulogy of the heavyweight’s career so far and discussing his damaged future prospects.

Referee Mark Lyson called a halt 30 seconds in to round five. MC David Diamante announced it as a technical count out. Whyte’s interim WBC title and the vacant WBC Diamond title were mere baubles on show. The real prize on the line was a lucrative world title shot, that now lies in the grip of Alexander “Sasha” Povetkin.

“Thanks everyone for the support, let’s run it again,” Whyte tweeted out afterwards.

Talk is already unfolding of a December rematch. Dillian Whyte (27-2, 18 KOs) immediately called for a return opportunity to right the wrongs of this Fight Camp shocker. Similar to former top middleweight champion Mike McCallum, Whyte is known as the “Bodysnatcher”. Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KOs) exited the Brentwood stage as the “Soulsnatcher”, such was the ferocity of his finishing blow.

