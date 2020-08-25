TwitterFacebook

Is Leo Santa Cruz ready for Gervonta Davis’ power?

25 August 2020
Gervonta Davis
Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Photo credit: Getty Images
C Johnson

On Saturday, October 24, one of boxing’s most explosive champions returns to the ring when Gervonta Davis faces off with four-division titlist Leo Santa Cruz on SHOWTIME pay per view.

Davis (23-0, 22 KO’s) and Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KO’s) will meet for both the WBA lightweight and junior lightweight titles.

At the moment, as seen on updates in social media, Davis is training in Las Vegas with Floyd Mayweather. The 25-year old fighter looks to be in great shape already.

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe has been keeping a close eye on “Tank”.

“Tank just has to get in the best shape of his life,” Ellerbe said to FightHype.com. “That’s what he’s doing right now as we speak, in that next room. He knows the task at hand. I told him ‘do not fall for the okie doke’, with what some of the fans are saying, and some of the media. They overlooking Leo Santa Cruz. How the fuck are you overlook a four-time world champion? Leo Santa Cruz is the real deal, and again, Leo does certain things really, really well, and that’s what Tank’s focus is going to be to take those things away from him.”

Santa Cruz has been making a name for himself for years, but has had little success above 130 pounds or against a fighter like Davis.

But Ellerbe envisions a tough matchup.

“It’s a tough fight, by no means will this be an easy fight for Tank,” said Ellerbe. “What Leo brings is lots and lots of experience and he’s the most experienced guy Tank has faced to this point.”

Davis’ last fight saw him get through some awkward moments before stopping Cuba’s Yuriorkus Gamboa in the 12th round.

Davis wasn’t particularly at his best, and Ellerbe explained.

“See, people making a big deal out of he missed the mark, that was Tank’s first fight at ‘35,” said Ellerbe. “There were some issues coming into the fight that I’m not gonna go into, and again, he sucked it up and went in there and did what he needed to do. Prior to that, Tank’s been fighting at ‘30. And you go back and look at the fight before that and you see he came under the weight limit. So, you know, he’s not gonna have no problem with it.”

Ellerbe sizes up Santa Cruz and whether he will be able to take punishment from Davis.

“He’s solid. He can be hit,” said Ellerbe. “And he knows what he’s up against; Tank’s the most devastating puncher in both of the weight classes (130 and 135). So he knows he can’t afford to take no clean shots.”

Expect this one to be a wild and entertaining fight from round one on. The styles of Davis and Santa Cruz will surely lead to lots of leather being thrown.

How competitive the fight is, remains to be seen.

Is Leo Santa Cruz ready for Gervonta Davis' power?

Is Leo Santa Cruz ready for Gervonta Davis' power?

