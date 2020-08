RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass – Official Weights

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s first RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® event since January 30th in Washington

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT, from Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

Due to COVID-19 related problems, Adalberto “Terrible” Borquez (30-19-1, 27 KOs) has replaced Jose Rosario Cazarez as Santiago “Somer” Dominquez’ (21-0, 16 KOs) opponent in a battle of KO bombers. Dominguez-Borquez remains 10 rounds and contested for Dominquez’ WBC FECARBOX and WBC United States welterweight titles, but it is now the co-featured event. The original co-feature, Luis Torres vs. Jose Luis Vazquez, has been moved up to the 10-round main event for the vacant WBC Youth Silver lightweight title.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app.

Official fighters’ weights below:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC YOUTH SILVER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP – 10 ROUNDS*

Luis Torres (9-0, 8 KOs), Obregon, Sonora, Mexico 134 lbs.

vs,

Jose Luis Vazquez (10-1, 3 KOs), Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico 135 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – WBC FECARBOX & WBC U,S. WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP – 10 ROUNDS*

Santiago Dominguez (21-0, 16 KOs), Champion, Obregon, Sonora, Mexico 146 lbs.

vs.

Adalberto “Terrible” Borquez (30-19-1, 27 KOs), Challenger, Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico 147 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS*

Jermone Jones, Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs), Phoenix, Arizona, USA 147 lbs. .

vs.

Mario Israel Vera (6-1 (0 KOs), Campeche, Campeche, Mexico 146 lbs.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS*

Ezequiel Borrero (2-0, 1 KO), Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 122 lbs.

vs

Jhoan Cano (1-1 (1 KO), Obregon, Sonora, Mexico 122 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Jesus Lopez (1-0, 1 KO), Obregon, Sonora, Mexico 149 lbs.

vs.

Bryan Joel Morales (0-3), Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico 149 lbs.

*denotes streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS

*****card subject to change*****

WHERE: Marinaterra Hotel & Spa, San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico

WHEN: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

PROMOTER: RJJ Boxing Promotions

LIVE STREAM: Exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

BROADCASTERS: T.J. DeSantis (blow-by-blow), and James “Smitty” Smith (color commentator)

RING ANNOUNCER: Lupe Contreras

RJJ BOXING ON UFC FIGHT PASS SCHEDULE:

Tuesday (Aug. 25) & Thursday (Aug . 27) at Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico

Thursday, Sept. 24 at Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi

