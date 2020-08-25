TwitterFacebook

Shawn Porter not sure who wins Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

25 August 2020
Vasyl Lomachenko
Write For Us
C Johnson

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

KO Boxing Forum

It has officially been announced that one of Boxing‘s biggest fights will be taking place later this year when IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Will face off with three-division champion Vasily Lomachenko on ESPN.

The fight is a very interesting one, that will match up the youth, strength, size, and power of Lopez against the overall skill set and craft of Lomachenko.

It is simply one of the best fights in all of boxing and there’s no clear winner here. Lopez has been on a roll while Lomachenko has established himself as one of the most proven fighters in all of boxing.

See Also

Just a few years ago, a fight like this would not have even been considered. Because Lopez at the time was just a prospect coming up through the ranks.

Lomachenko, meanwhile, has been near the top of the pound for pound rankings for several years now. In fact, Vasyl fought for a title in only his second fight and won one in his third pro bout Vs. Gary Russell.

Can you bet on this fight? To check the latest sports odds, Betting Scanner will research and scan the internet to find you the best online sportsbooks in your state. US states are at different stages in their legalization, Betting Scanner will keep you upto date with the latest information and the best boxing odds.

A lot of people in the sports have conflicting opinions on this fight. Former two-time welterweight Champion Shawn Porter recently gave his opinion.

“That’s gonna be fight of the year. I’m not picking a winner but I’ll break it down, man,” said Porter to Fight Hub. “I think that Lopez is explosive, I think he’s fast, he’s sharp. I don’t think he’s seen all of it in the ring. And I don’t think he’s biting off more than he can chew, but I do think he might not be all the way ready for a fighter like Lomachenko. But he’s young, he’s vibrant…that’s a dangerous combination.”

For Porter, it’s obvious that he thinks the wildcard in this matchup is the young champion. He seems to know what to expect from the seasoned veteran.

“I think we know what we’re gonna get from Loma,” said Porter. “Loma’s gonna come out and find his rhythm, figure out what’s gonna work, and use it…I think the fight is more complex for Teofimo than it is for Lomachenko.”

Porter was later asked if he feels that Teofimo is the most polished young fighter in the sport. He seems to agree.

“I agree. Shakur Stevenson is literally right behind him. Not far off at all. They’re both very polished but there’s something about Teo. And don’t get me wrong, there’s something about Shakur Stevenson too, but in this fight right here against Loma, I do like this fight up and down. I think it’s gonna be a great fight.”

Porter returned to the ring this past weekend with a dominant 12 round decision victory over Sebastian Formella on FOX. He too should be in line for a big fight coming up.

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters; December rematch on the cards

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters; December rematch…

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and “irrelevant” Jeff Horn, but who will walk out first?

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and…

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September 26

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the…

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp…

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin brutally knocks out Dillian Whyte in round five

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints Delfine Persoon again

Alexander Povetkin knocks Dillian Whyte out cold, Katie Taylor outpoints…

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters; December rematch…

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters; December rematch on the cards

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters after a thumping left hook from Alexander Povetkin brought the Londoner literally crashing down to the earth last Saturday evening. Waiting in line for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title, Dillian …

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and…

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and “irrelevant” Jeff Horn, but who will walk out first?

Tim Tszyu had labelled Jeff Horn “fake” and “irrelevant” and promised to come in heavier than the former WBO welterweight champion when they meet in a 10-round junior middleweight clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on W…

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September…

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September 26

WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) will return to the ring against IBF mandatory contender Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) at the BT Sport Studio in London on September 26 broadcast live on ESPN+ in the Uni…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe ‘The Beast’ Smith Jr 26-3 (21) has lined up a shot at the vacant WBO light heavyweight title with his one-sided win over Eleider ‘Storm’ Alvarez 25-2 (13) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Mexican superst…

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-2 (18) has reflected on his surprise knockout loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 36-2-1 (21) on Saturday night and insisted he will pursue an immediate rematch. Whyte was knocked unconscious early in the fifth …

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the…

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Two-time welterweight world champion ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter 31-3-1 (17) is looking forward to facing the winner of the world title fight between Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia following his unanimous decision win over Sebastian Formella 22-1 (10) …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US