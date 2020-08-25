Shawn Porter not sure who wins Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

It has officially been announced that one of Boxing‘s biggest fights will be taking place later this year when IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Will face off with three-division champion Vasily Lomachenko on ESPN.

The fight is a very interesting one, that will match up the youth, strength, size, and power of Lopez against the overall skill set and craft of Lomachenko.

It is simply one of the best fights in all of boxing and there’s no clear winner here. Lopez has been on a roll while Lomachenko has established himself as one of the most proven fighters in all of boxing.

Just a few years ago, a fight like this would not have even been considered. Because Lopez at the time was just a prospect coming up through the ranks.

Lomachenko, meanwhile, has been near the top of the pound for pound rankings for several years now. In fact, Vasyl fought for a title in only his second fight and won one in his third pro bout Vs. Gary Russell.

A lot of people in the sports have conflicting opinions on this fight. Former two-time welterweight Champion Shawn Porter recently gave his opinion.

“That’s gonna be fight of the year. I’m not picking a winner but I’ll break it down, man,” said Porter to Fight Hub. “I think that Lopez is explosive, I think he’s fast, he’s sharp. I don’t think he’s seen all of it in the ring. And I don’t think he’s biting off more than he can chew, but I do think he might not be all the way ready for a fighter like Lomachenko. But he’s young, he’s vibrant…that’s a dangerous combination.”

For Porter, it’s obvious that he thinks the wildcard in this matchup is the young champion. He seems to know what to expect from the seasoned veteran.

“I think we know what we’re gonna get from Loma,” said Porter. “Loma’s gonna come out and find his rhythm, figure out what’s gonna work, and use it…I think the fight is more complex for Teofimo than it is for Lomachenko.”

Porter was later asked if he feels that Teofimo is the most polished young fighter in the sport. He seems to agree.

“I agree. Shakur Stevenson is literally right behind him. Not far off at all. They’re both very polished but there’s something about Teo. And don’t get me wrong, there’s something about Shakur Stevenson too, but in this fight right here against Loma, I do like this fight up and down. I think it’s gonna be a great fight.”

Porter returned to the ring this past weekend with a dominant 12 round decision victory over Sebastian Formella on FOX. He too should be in line for a big fight coming up.

