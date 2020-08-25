TwitterFacebook

Team Benavidez petition WBC to be placed back in Super-Middleweight rankings

25 August 2020
Team Benavidez
Photos credit Valentin Romero
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Sampson Lewkowicz, promoter for undefeated two-time WBC Super Middleweight World Champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez, has sent the following letter to the WBC, requesting they reinstate Benavidez into their super middleweight rankings.

After failing to make weight for what would have been his first defense of the WBC strap against Roamer Alexis Angulo on August 15, the WBC graciously installed Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs) as their #1 contender at light heavyweight.

However, after consulting with physicians in his hometown of Phoenix, Team Benavidez say they’re confident the pandemic played a major role in Benavidez’s weight problems and that 168lbs is still a safe weight to make for the 23-year-old Benavidez.

Benavidez was stripped of his WBC title by weighing in 2.8 pounds over the super middleweight limit but went on to score a dominating 10th round TKO over Angulo.

Lewkowicz says he’s requesting the WBC place Benavidez in the super middleweight ratings in a position where he can secure an elimination fight and start the road to regaining his championship.

Read more articles about:
