Will the main battle of this fall take place between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones?

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

It may be over a decade since Mike Tyson last entered a boxing ring professionally, but that has not stopped fans of the sport worldwide hoping for a comeback. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ is still just 54 years old, and is apparently in good physical condition, which is the reason why there has been a lot of hype around the upcoming eight-round exhibition fight between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

However, Jones, who is a former four-division world champion, has now threatened to withdraw from the event unless he is paid more money, putting the entire event into jeopardy. The fight was initially supposed to take place in September, but was moved back to November 2020 in order to maximize revenue. This is important, since Tyson had gone bankrupt a few years earlier, and pledged to fight in exhibition events like these to maintain his earning potential. At the same time, it is well-known that he has a penchant for gambling, with his escapades at real money casinos all too famous. Despite a playing career that brought him earnings of over $300 million, Tyson now needs to rely on fights such as these to maintain his lifestyle, which is why it is necessary for him that this fight goes ahead in November. However, Jones has been upset by the move from September to November, stating that it has upset his calendar, and that his earning opportunities have been diminished as a result, since he too is a retired boxer and therefore relies on other events for his income. Reports are that the two boxers’ lawyers are working out a compromise so that Jones is compensated more from the earnings for this event.

The event will be available for $49.99 on pay-per-view, while the ongoing pandemic has dented its ability to have drawn a huge live audience, which, in turn, will potentially reduce revenue. Nevertheless, it is still expected to be a top draw, with many thousands of fans eager to see Tyson back in the ring. Despite last having fought in 2005, he started as the bookies’ favourite, while Jones only retired a couple of years ago, and at 51, is three years younger than Tyson. Nevertheless, it is unsure if a winner will even be declared, which would make all those bets invalid. In any case, Tyson is a -350 favourite on some sites, with Jones at +275, while others have Jones as the favourite at -160, and Tyson then at +120. This reflects just how uncertain everyone is about this fight, not just whether it will take place, but what sort of quality to expect from these two retired champion boxers. While Jones is a former IBF middleweight, super middleweight, undisputed light heavyweight, and WBA heavyweight champion, Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight champion, so they both come into this exhibition series with a lot of pedigree behind them.

The event is officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), and will be held at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Alongside this exhibition match, there are three other fights on the event card as well, with the most high-profile of these undercard fights being YouTuber Jake Paul taking on former NBA player Nate Robinson. This event promises to be an exciting one for boxing fans, who will get to see Tyson in the ring after 15 years. While one cannot expect the quality of the boxing itself to be too high, it will still make for an entertaining spectacle, and the hope is that fans will be treated to some nostalgic moments as well if Tyson manages to bring back some of his boxing A-game.

