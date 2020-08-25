TwitterFacebook

Will the winner of Jeff Horn Vs. Tim Tszyu be a major player?

25 August 2020
Jeff Horn dropped Michael Zerafa twice in the ninth round of their rematch. Photo credit: Getty Images
It’s great to see boxing’s return taking place all over the world. And Australia especially has a nice fight to look forward to.

Australian stars Jeff Horn Vs. Tim Tszyu will be aired live in the United States, as ESPN+ have picked up the fight, which will stream at 5 am ET on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The match will air from the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia.

Former welterweight titleholder Horn (20-2-1, 13 KO) is still best-known for his stunning and controversial upset win over Manny Pacquiao in 2017. In that contest, Horn showed true grit and determination in the face off a relentless legend.

Horn would defend the belt one time, against Gary Corcoran, before being dominated and stopped by Terence Crawford in 2018 in Las Vegas.

Horn has gone 2-1 since, besting a faded Anthony Mundine and splitting a pair of fights with Michael Zerafa in 2019.

Horn is still a very big star in Australia, but he’ll face a formidable challenge from the 25-year-old Tszyu (15-0, 11 KO), the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu.

Tszyu last appeared in the ring in Dec. 2019, stopping Jack Brubaker inside of four rounds. Tszyu has performed well as a pro, yet Horn is also a big step up for him paper.

In other news related to the fight, it looks like the contest now has a streaming home.

There will be social protocols in place, with more than 16,000 fans expected to attend Horn Vs. Tszyu. The matchup will headline a special edition of Breakfast and Boxing exclusively on ESPN+ (5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT).

 

When Horn defeated Pacquiao, the Top Rank on ESPN series premier, peaked at 4.4 million viewers, but who knows what to expect with the Tszyu fight.

Tszyu personally isn’t worried about fighting in his father shadow.

 

“In my career, what I’ve accomplished and what I’m doing, my dad doesn’t play much of a role. I do my own stuff,” Tszyu told ESPN. “He taught me one thing and that’s work ethic, because of that I am who I am. If you want to succeed you have to put in the work.

 

“I’m proud of what my dad achieved. He’s the greatest boxer in Australian and Russian sports history. I do everything that he’s done. There’s a blueprint. If I could do half of what he did, I’m going to be a great in this sport.”

But what does the future hold for the winner of this fight?

The titles at welterweight are held by Errol Spence (IBF/WBC), Crawford (WBO), and Pacquiao (WBA). Would Tszyu or Horn be ready for any of them?

Remains to be seen honestly.

Spence will be facing former two-division champion Danny Garcia in November.

