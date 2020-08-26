TwitterFacebook

Crocker vs. Greene: Weights and Running Order

26 August 2020
IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS – 6:20PM GMT

Bout 1
Lightweight, 6 Rounds
JAMES MCGIVERN (9st 7lbs 7oz) vs. JAMIE QUINN (9st 9lbs 7oz)

ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS – 7:00PM GMT / 2:00PM EST / 11:00AM PST

Bout 2
Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds
GARY CULLY (9st 13.75lbs) vs. CRAIG WOODRUFF (9st 13lbs 2oz)

Bout 3
Middleweight, 6 Rounds
FEARGHUS QUINN (11st 9lbs) vs. ROBBIE CHAPMAN (11st 8lbs 2oz)

Bout 4
Super-bantamweight, 10 Rounds
LEE MCGREGOR (8st 9lbs 14oz) vs. RYAN WALKER (8st 9.75lbs)

Bout 5
British & Commonwealth welterweight title eliminator, 10 Rounds
DARREN TETLEY (10st 6.5lbs) vs. LIAM TAYLOR (10st 6.75lbs)

Bout 6: Main Event
WBO European welterweight title, 10 Rounds
LEWIS CROCKER (10st 5lbs 7oz) vs. LOUIS GREENE (10st 6lbs 6oz)

The huge night of boxing begins takes place on Wednesday, and you can watch on ESPN+ or on IFL TV right HERE. It continues off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events, as next week features the likes of Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action.

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

