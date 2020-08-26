Crocker vs. Greene: Weights and Running Order

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS – 6:20PM GMT

Bout 1

Lightweight, 6 Rounds

JAMES MCGIVERN (9st 7lbs 7oz) vs. JAMIE QUINN (9st 9lbs 7oz)

ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS – 7:00PM GMT / 2:00PM EST / 11:00AM PST

Bout 2

Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds

GARY CULLY (9st 13.75lbs) vs. CRAIG WOODRUFF (9st 13lbs 2oz)

Bout 3

Middleweight, 6 Rounds

FEARGHUS QUINN (11st 9lbs) vs. ROBBIE CHAPMAN (11st 8lbs 2oz)

Bout 4

Super-bantamweight, 10 Rounds

LEE MCGREGOR (8st 9lbs 14oz) vs. RYAN WALKER (8st 9.75lbs)

Bout 5

British & Commonwealth welterweight title eliminator, 10 Rounds

DARREN TETLEY (10st 6.5lbs) vs. LIAM TAYLOR (10st 6.75lbs)

Bout 6: Main Event

WBO European welterweight title, 10 Rounds

LEWIS CROCKER (10st 5lbs 7oz) vs. LOUIS GREENE (10st 6lbs 6oz)

