TwitterFacebook

James McGivern: I’ll show how good I really am

26 August 2020
LEWIS CROCKER (10st 5lbs 7oz) vs. LOUIS GREENE (10st 6lbs 6oz)
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

McGivern takes on experienced Jamie Quinn at Production Park Studios in Wakefield this evening, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Belfast boxer McGivern had an illustrious amateur career, earning a number of accolades including a bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, along with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Apia back in 2015, and he’s now ready to kick on and shine as a professional.

McGivern said: “It’s exciting and everyone at home is buzzing for me as they’ve been waiting to finally see me perform. I’ve been working like crazy and now I finally get my chance to show everyone how good I really am.

See Also

“I’ve settled down a bit more on my punches and concentrated on going longer rounds, and my punch power is way up as well. I’m starting to really come into form already but I’ll still be the same boxer, hit and don’t be hit.

“I’ve fought all over the world in European, Commonwealth and multi-nation tournaments so I’m somewhat used to fighting in a big hall and you only really get the other boxers there watching, so this experience won’t be too new for me I don’t think.

“I want as many fights as possible in my first year of fighting and I want people to start taking notice and realise that I’m here to make waves.”

McGivern vs. Quinn is part of a huge bill tonight, which is headlined by a WBO European welterweight title battle between unbeaten Lewis Crocker and Louis Greene.

Elsewhere on the card, Darren Tetley and Liam Taylor meet in a British title eliminator, British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor takes on Ryan Walker, undefeated Gary Cully goes up against Craig Woodruff, while Fearghus Quinn makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Robbie Chapman.

It’s part of a huge week of #MTKFightNight events, as on September 2, Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes clash for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles, and Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling.

Also on that card, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, plus rising star Mark McKeown returns.

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Kell Brook in the frame to face Terence Crawford next, according to Eddie Hearn

Kell Brook in the frame to face Terence Crawford next,…

Is Leo Santa Cruz ready for Gervonta Davis’ power?

Is Leo Santa Cruz ready for Gervonta Davis’ power?

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters; December rematch on the cards

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters; December rematch…

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and “irrelevant” Jeff Horn, but who will walk out first?

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and…

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September 26

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte to invoke rematch clause against conqueror Alexander Povetkin

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the winner of Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia

Shawn Porter promises to be a different fighter against the…

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp rematch

Katie Taylor defeats Delfine Persoon in their Matchroom Fight Camp…

TOP STORIES

Kell Brook in the frame to face Terence Crawford next,…

Kell Brook in the frame to face Terence Crawford next, according to Eddie Hearn

Kell Brook could be the next opponent for undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. The 34-year-old Brit, who holds a record of 39-2 (27), has fought his last three bouts at junior middleweight following his 11th round knockout loss t…

Is Leo Santa Cruz ready for Gervonta Davis’ power?

Is Leo Santa Cruz ready for Gervonta Davis’ power?

On Saturday, October 24, one of boxing’s most explosive champions returns to the ring when Gervonta Davis faces off with four-division titlist Leo Santa Cruz on SHOWTIME pay per view. Davis (23-0, 22 KO’s) and Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KO’s) will mee…

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters; December rematch…

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters; December rematch on the cards

Dillian Whyte’s world title dreams lie in tatters after a thumping left hook from Alexander Povetkin brought the Londoner literally crashing down to the earth last Saturday evening. Waiting in line for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title, Dillian …

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and…

Tim Tszyu promises to come in heavier than “fake” and “irrelevant” Jeff Horn, but who will walk out first?

Tim Tszyu had labelled Jeff Horn “fake” and “irrelevant” and promised to come in heavier than the former WBO welterweight champion when they meet in a 10-round junior middleweight clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on W…

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September…

Josh Taylor set to return against Apinun Khongsong on September 26

WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) will return to the ring against IBF mandatory contender Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) at the BT Sport Studio in London on September 26 broadcast live on ESPN+ in the Uni…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against…

Joe Smith Jr proves why he is a beast against Eleider Alvarez

Joe ‘The Beast’ Smith Jr 26-3 (21) has lined up a shot at the vacant WBO light heavyweight title with his one-sided win over Eleider ‘Storm’ Alvarez 25-2 (13) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Mexican superst…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US