Daniel Dubois will be hoping to avoid the same fate that befell rival Dillian Whyte

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Daniel Dubois will be looking for a punch-perfect display when he takes on Dutchman Ricardo Snijders on Saturday, August 29.

Dubois will be hoping that he can avoid the same fate that befell British heavyweight rival Dillian Whyte last Saturday evening. Boxing on the fourth and final installment of Eddie Hearn’s inaugural Fight Camp series, Whyte was shockingly starched by a fifth-round uppercut that put a severe dent in his world title ambitions.

Dubois’ margin of error may not be as extreme, but if he is to fulfill his October 24 date with Joe Joyce then he cannot afford any slip-ups.

See Also

Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren has been vocal about a possible future fight between his man and “Bodysnatcher” Whyte. The Brixton banger responded in his own straightforward manner on Twitter to the idea of boxing Warren’s fledgling contender. King of the heavyweights, Tyson Fury, made no bones about his opinion, saying Dubois would knock Whyte unconscious.

All of these best laid plans would be vain if Dubois fails to negotiate a way past Snijders. It would be a huge upset if the replacement opponent were to emerge victorious from the BT Sport Studio in Stratford. After beating domestic rival Nathan Gorman in July 2019, Dubois has feasted on lesser foes like Kyotaro Fujimoto and Ebenezer Tetteh. If he beats Snijders as expected, the Joe Joyce blockbuster will be a welcome return to Daniel’s world title pathway.

Joyce got his rust-shedding exercise out of the way in July when he defeated Germany’s Michael Wallisch in round three. Dubois was originally supposed to fight German-based Russian Erik Pfeifer but his team failed to submit MRI scan paperwork in time and promoter Frank Warren immediately sourced a replacement.

Ricardo Snijders’ 18-1 record looks impressive on paper but the 26-year-old has beaten nobody of great repute.

His only loss came two fights ago for a fridge belt in Belgium. Despite getting experience of going the 12-round distance he was soundly beaten by Joel Tambwe Djeko. The bout was down at cruiserweight so Snijders will be a small heavyweight challenge for Dubois.

On the undercard, unbeaten super-flyweight Sunny Edwards takes on Thomas Essomba over 10 rounds for an IBF bauble.

In an intriguing super-lightweight affair, Sam Maxwell puts his unblemished ledger on the line against Joe Hughes.

Heavy-handed light-heavyweight Willy Hutchinson steps up slightly when he tackles Luke Blackledge.

Lightweight Sam Noakes and heavyweight prospect David Adeleye also feature. Both men are currently undefeated.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.